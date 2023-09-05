Stockton police release sketches of 2 people wanted in connection with sergeant's shooting

STOCKTON - Police are searching for the gunmen behind the shooting of a Stockton Police Department sergeant and have released sketches in the hope they'll help find the two.

One attacker is described as a light-colored Black male, in his late teens to early twenties. The second is an Asian male, also in his late teens to early twenties. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the two is asked to call the Stockton Police Department.

The two are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at around 3:20 a.m. on August 2 in the area of Gateway Court and Kentfield Road. Moments before, officers spotted a vehicle that had been stolen. They pursued the vehicle, and at Gateway and Kent, three suspects got out of the vehicle and ran. As they were running away, the suspects were seen on video shooting at the sergeant, who was then hit with gunfire.

Sunthawon "Benny" Savon, 20, was captured, while two others are still at large.