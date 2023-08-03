Stockton man arrested, accused of shooting police sergeant after carjacking, pursuit

Here is the latest after a Stockton police seargeant was shot on the job

Here is the latest after a Stockton police seargeant was shot on the job

Here is the latest after a Stockton police seargeant was shot on the job

STOCKTON -- A Stockton resident is in custody accused of the attempted murder of a police sergeant who was shot following a violent carjacking, authorities said Wednesday.

Sunthawon "Benny" Savon, 20, also faces charges related to the carjacking and has since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

The shooting occurred in the early morning at approximately 3:20 a.m. in the area of Gateway Court and Kentfield Road.

Officers were in the area looking for a vehicle that was carjacked in the North Stockton area and they found one that matched the description near Hillsborough and Coventry. A pursuit began and the driver of the vehicle fled on foot, which prompted the sergeant to get out of his vehicle to chase the suspect on foot.

At the end of the pursuit, someone in the vehicle shot multiple rounds and at least one bullet struck the sergeant in his chest in an area that was not covered by his bullet-proof vest. He was taken to a hospital and is now listed to be in stable condition.

Police said the original carjacking victim, a 69-year-old man, was also transported to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

Several people had been detained in the area officers were focusing on. No other arrests were announced.

Residents in the area were evacuated and multiple road closures were in place while authorities searched for the suspect.