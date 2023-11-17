Snoop Dogg says he's giving up smoking

Watch CBS News
By Cameron Glenn

It's something that goes together like peanut butter and jelly: Snoop Dogg and smoking pot. 

But the rapper made quite the shocking announcement on Thursday. In a post on X, Snoop wrote, "After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time." 

It is unclear if the known weed enthusiast is being serious or is potentially teasing up some new business venture that may involve edible marijuana. Some fans are questioning if it's a prank others are congratulating him and wishing him luck on the lifestyle change. 

It's the "please respect my privacy" that makes some think it's not real.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 7:00 AM PST

