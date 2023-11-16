Watch CBS News

Snoop Dogg says he's giving up smoking

Famed rapper Snoop Dogg said in a post on social media that he decided "to give up smoke." It's unclear if the known marijuana enthusiast was being serious or was potentially teasing some new business venture involving edible marijuana.
