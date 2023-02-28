California cities rank among worst in new "Best Cities to Live In" report

SACRAMENTO – California got poor marks in a new study rating the Best Cities to Live In in 2023 – and a possibly surprising place was given the worst ranking of all.

The study was done by scholarship-finding company Scholaroo.

Researchers say they made a mathematical model using dozens of factors like crime, affordability, economy, education and infrastructure, among others, and ranked cities against each other.

Taking the crown as the Best City to Live In was Naples, Florida. While getting the worst grade among all cities in affordability, Naples ranked within the top 10 in almost all other factors.

Carmel, Ind., Naperville, Ill., Amherst, N.H., and Portland, ME. Rounded out the top 5 Best Cities.

California is absent from the list until the bottom quarter of cities, with the best ranking coming at #130 for San Diego.

Sacramento came in at #133 in the study, getting particularly poor marks in education (145 out of 151) and affordability (121 out of 151).

Notably, factors that went into the study's education ranting include education rate, number of public schools, tuition cost, education expenditures per student, and student/teacher ratio.

Three of California's premiere cities round out the bottom of the list: Los Angeles at #149, San Jose at #150, and San Francisco the worst at #151. SF got particularly poor marks in affordability (149 out of 151), education (139 out of 151), and crime & safety (119 out of 151).