Sacramento's landscape watering schedule goes into effect November 1

SACRAMENTO - Starting in November, there will be new watering rules for Sacramento city residents.

When it comes to the drought, California has been nearly drought-free since April. But when November begins, expect a new watering schedule to start that will last until the end of February.

What will be the new rules for watering in Sacramento? Residents will only be able to water once a week on Saturday or Sunday at any time of the day. Watering on weekdays will be prohibited. Any violations within a year cost you money.

Those who want to get creative can collect rainwater, and the city is looking to help out with this by offering 55-gallon barrels for this purpose and doing so at a discount. Those go on sale on October 23.

