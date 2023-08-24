Watch CBS News
Entertainment

National Cinema Day: These Sacramento theaters are offering $4 movie tickets Sunday

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

Celebrate National Cinema Day with $4 movie tickets
Celebrate National Cinema Day with $4 movie tickets 00:21

Sunday, August 27 is the second annual National Cinema Day. More than 3,000 theaters across the country, including some in Sacramento, are enticing Americans to see a big-screen flick with $4 movie tickets.

Blockbusters "Barbie," which has earned more than $1 billion worldwide, and "Oppenheimer" will still be showing for those who have missed out on the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon. Also playing this weekend will be the new No. 1 movie "Blue Beetle" from DC Comics, along with "Gran Turismo" and "Bottoms."

Last year's National Cinema Day featured $3 tickets, bringing in 8.1 million moviegoers. The promotion is put on by the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Theater Owners.

Here is a list of participating theaters and theatre chains in the Sacramento region:

Cinemark
CinemaWest (Country Club, State Theatre and Multiplex, and Palladio Luxe)
West Wind Sacramento 6 Drive-In
Regal
The Tower Theatre

Are we missing any in your area? Send us a message, here.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 1:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.