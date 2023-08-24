National Cinema Day: These Sacramento theaters are offering $4 movie tickets Sunday
Sunday, August 27 is the second annual National Cinema Day. More than 3,000 theaters across the country, including some in Sacramento, are enticing Americans to see a big-screen flick with $4 movie tickets.
Blockbusters "Barbie," which has earned more than $1 billion worldwide, and "Oppenheimer" will still be showing for those who have missed out on the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon. Also playing this weekend will be the new No. 1 movie "Blue Beetle" from DC Comics, along with "Gran Turismo" and "Bottoms."
Last year's National Cinema Day featured $3 tickets, bringing in 8.1 million moviegoers. The promotion is put on by the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Theater Owners.
Here is a list of participating theaters and theatre chains in the Sacramento region:
Cinemark
CinemaWest (Country Club, State Theatre and Multiplex, and Palladio Luxe)
West Wind Sacramento 6 Drive-In
Regal
The Tower Theatre
