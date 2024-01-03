They're ready to shake paws: Meet the Lancashire heeler, American Kennel Club's newest dog breed

U.S. has a new favorite dog breed U.S. has a new favorite dog breed: French bulldogs 00:40

The Lancashire heeler got some paws-itively great news on Wednesday: the dog breed fetched a spot in the American Kennel Club's listing.

Named as the organization's 201st breed, American Kennel Club Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said, the Lancashire heeler has got pointy ears and what seems to be a big personality.

"A small, powerful herding dog that thrives on human interaction, this breed would make a great companion for active families that can provide a great deal of love and attention," DiNardo said. She encouraged prospective dog owners "to do their research to find the best breed for their lifestyle."

A Lancashire heeler, the American Kennel Club's 201st breed. American Kennel Club

With the recognition, Lancashire heelers will be able to run with the pack and have a ball at dog shows, including the Westminster Kennel Club show, as part of the Herding Group. The breed is an affectionate, versatile and intelligent dog, according to breeders. They're considered energetic works with medium to high energy. They like exercise, human interaction and mental stimulation.

"It's a breed that will work hard all day and is happy to curl up at your side and watch the TV news at night," Sheryl Bradbury, president of the United States Lancashire Heeler Club, said.

While the breed was only just recognized by the American Kennel Club, it earned full recognition from the United Kingdom's The Kennel Club in 1981. The Lancashire heeler has been around since the 17th century, but the breed's exact origins are unknown, according to the American Kennel Club. The small, powerful and sturdily built dogs are bred to be cattle herders and ratters.

A xoloitzcuintlis, a Mexican hairless dog standing on grass in a garden. Used as bed warmers, pets and in ritual sacrifices, this breed of dog was widely kept in ancient Aztec settlements. Getty Images

The American Kennel Club is the oldest purebred dog registry in the U.S. It now recognizes 201 breeds, from the familiar golden retriever to the dogs you've likely never heard of, like xoloitzcuintlis, a Mexican hairless dog.

Recognition as a dog breed does not mean the breed is newly created, according to the American Kennel Club. Requirements for recognition include having a sufficient population of the breed spread across the country. There must also be an active following and interest in the breed by owners in the U.S. along with an established breed club of responsible owners and breeders.

Getting the Lancashire heeler recognized as a member of the Herding Group required proof of a minimum of 20 litters bred with a three-generation pedigree, according to the American Kennel Club. There are about 400 Lancashire heelers nationwide.