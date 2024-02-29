Kacey Musgaves announces new world tour; Sacramento date set for September 2024

SACRAMENTO – A big-name country artist will be paying a visit to Sacramento on her new tour later in 2024.

Kacey Musgraves announced her "Deeper Well World Tour" on Thursday.

The tour is in support of Musgraves' new album of the same name, which is releasing on March 15.

Dublin, Ireland gets first-night honors for the tour on April 28.

Sacramento will have to wait until Sept. 23 for its date with Musgraves at the Golden 1 Center. Father John Misty and Nickel Creek are the scheduled supporting acts.

Presale tickets go on sale March 5.

Musgraves's announcement adds to the star-studded lineup slated to visit the Golden 1 Center in 2024. Other acts that have previously announced headlining shows at G1C include Peso Pluma, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Lopez, Pearl Jam, and Hozier.

Next week, Bad Bunny will also be playing at the Golden 1 Center.