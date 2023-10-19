Bad Bunny announces Sacramento tour stop in March 2024

SACRAMENTO - Bady Bunny is coming to Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in March 2024 as part of his Most Wanted Tour.

Sacramento is one of 47 shows by the Puerto Rican rapper and singer during his upcoming 31-city North America arena tour, according to a statement from Live Nation on Thursday.

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Bad Bunny attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Filmmagic) Manny Hernandez

The tour begins February 21 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, and will feature multiple shows in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Orlando and more, Live Nation says.

When is Bad Bunny performing in Sacramento?

The tour will make a Sacramento stop at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The three-time GRAMMY winner took a break from touring in 2023, then last week, he released his new album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," which became the most-streamed album in a single day this year on Spotify, Live Nation says. The album has since amassed more than 900 million streams and its lead track, "MONACO" hit #1 in 16 countries on Spotify.

Fans are being asked pre-register for ticket sales before the start of the tour help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of people who want to see the show, Live Nation says. They encourage fans to register now until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 PM ET HERE. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale on Wednesday, October 25.