Celebrate International Women's Day with women-led fitness centers

SACRAMENTO -- International Women's Day has been observed for more than a century, and as we celebrate it annually on March 8, we turn to one of their missions this year - empower women's choices in health.

Many people are focusing on their health and wellness this year, as they slowly go back to pre-pandemic lives.

In celebration of International Women's Day, CBS13 has put together a list of fitness centers in Sacramento that were created by women for women.

Kaia FIT

Their fitness programs focus on giving you the tools you need to achieve your health and wellness goals, and their approach consists of intense muscle confusion workouts and nutritional guidance, all under the supervision of certified fitness professionals.

Why does it stand out?

You never know what to expect. Every workout is creatively thought of to keep your body guessing and there is no repetition, hence pushing you out of your comfort zone.

Promotion: Free 7-Day Spring Cleanse pass that includes not only a week of classes, but also a complementary body composition scan. Use promo code WOMENSDAY to get your free pass.

Curves

The unique thing about Curves is that each workout session is only 30 minutes, and they are all total body workouts on strength training machines. Their programs are available in the club and at home, so you can get in your workout anywhere and anytime.

The club also has a workout of the week, which alternates between strength training and conditioning movements. This allows you to work harder with the same routine weekly, and focus on your core strength, and balance agility.

her Elevated

her Elevated offers a variety of classes for women who want to redefine and recreate their wellness journey. Classes include strength and cardio training, yoga sessions, and group training, and they are small enough for participants to receive a personalized experience.

The her Elevated community is invited to events that are held at the studio when there are no classes in session. These events include hiking, art and craft experiences, and winery visits. Great for making new friends!

Promotion: $15 for 15 days, in which you can attend any of their classes. This is available to purchase for the month of March only.

Figure 8 Women's Workout

Regarded more as a wellness center instead of a gym, Figure 8 Women's Workout offers guidance, circuit training, gym equipment, and other services such as infrared sauna and massage.

Plus point? The gym is open 24 hours to members.

For more information on how you can get involved for International Women's Day, click here.