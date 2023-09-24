Girls' Aviation Day brings young girls to the Capital Airshow

Young girls visit Capital Airshow on Girls in Aviation Day Young girls visit Capital Airshow on Girls in Aviation Day 00:48

MATHER - Saturday was "International Girls in Aviation Day." And what better place to celebrate than the 17th California Capital Airshow?

Young girls in our region flocked to Mather Airport to meet and learn from female leaders in aviation.

Girls from 8 to 18 got an inside look at what their futures could look like in aviation, aerospace, and related career fields.

They received mini-tours from Travis Air Force Base, Metro Fire, and the California National Guard, among others.

Darcy Brewer, executive director, said, "We use this giant 3,000-acre airport as a giant classroom throughout the year and definitely at the airshow every summer or fall."

The California Capital Airshow is an aviation festival this weekend, with two days of aerial performances, static aircraft displays, and exhibitors.

The festival continues tomorrow, with doors open from 9 to 5 and the airshow hitting the skies from noon to 4 p.m.