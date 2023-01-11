Watch CBS News
Local News

Davis Police Department marks 4 years since Ofc. Natalie Corona was killed while on duty

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Davis Police Department marks 4 years since Ofc. Natalie Corona was killed while on duty
Davis Police Department marks 4 years since Ofc. Natalie Corona was killed while on duty 00:15

DAVIS (CBS13) - Tuesday marks four years since Davis police officer Natalie Corona was killed in the line of duty.

On January 10, 2019, Corona was shot and killed as she responded to a crash in downtown Davis the gunman took off, leading to a manhunt that ended when police found the suspect dead inside a home.

Corona was 22 years old. 

The Davis Police Department posted on social media today that Corona was a "true hero," saying she is "missed but never forgotten."

Being an officer was Corona's childhood dream, her family says. 

Four years ago today, Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona was murdered in the line of duty while investigating a routine...

Posted by City of Davis Police Department on Tuesday, January 10, 2023
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 10:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.