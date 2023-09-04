Sunken tug boat leaking oil and fuel in the San Joaquin Delta

Sunken tug boat spilling oil and fuel into the San Joaquin Delta Sunken tug boat spilling oil and fuel into the San Joaquin Delta 00:26

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - Authorities are warning that a sunken tug boat in the Delta is leaking diesel fuel and oil.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the submerged boat is in the Empire Tract area, near Herman and Helen's. The Office of Spill Prevention and Response says a plan to clean up the spilled oil and salvage the boat is being developed. So far, the spill doesn't appear to have impacted wildlife, officials say.

Office of Spill Prevention and Response

The sheriff's office's Boating Safety Unit was at the scene, coordinating efforts to contain the spill, they say. Outside agencies were also called to to assist, including Environmental Health, Office of Emergency Services, Fish & Wildlife, Woodbridge Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard Pollution Response Team.

Boaters are urged to avoid the area, and those already in the area are urged to use caution.