Biden lays out "new path" for student loan relief after Supreme Court decision
"We'll use every tool at our disposal to get you the student debt relief you need to reach your dreams," President Biden said.
With student loan forgiveness off the table, borrowers may want to explore some other available options.
Arguments in the case will be heard in the Supreme Court's next term, which begins in October.
After the Supreme Court's ruling invalidating the president's student loan forgiveness plan, is the Biden administration's effort to cancel student loan debt over? Dr. Laura McNeal, law professor at the University of Louisville and a lecturer at Columbia University, joins CBS News to share her perspective.
About 40 million Americans are no longer eligible for debt relief after the Supreme Court threw out President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
The Supreme Court's conservative majority has recently upended decades of past precedent involving issues that have shaped American life. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson and chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett break down some of the major decisions this term -- and what to expect moving forward.
Borrowers are now facing double whammy after high court rules against Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program.
The fallout has already begun after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is unlawful. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, student loan expert Mark Kantrowitz, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion have more.
The Supreme Court struck down President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, denying relief to 40 million Americans who stood to benefit from the program.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is unlawful. Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini have more on how the justices came to that decision.
The Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision struck down President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan Friday, denying relief to 40 million Americans who stood to benefit from the program. Nate Burleson anchored CBS News' special report.
In a 6-3 decision, the court's conservative majority found that federal law does not authorize the program to wipe out nearly half-a-trillion dollars in debt.
The Supreme Court ruled Friday in favor of a Colorado graphic artist who declined to design wedding websites for same-sex couples.
The court said the First Amendment prohibits the state from forcing the designer to express messages that are contrary to her closely held religious beliefs.
Educators, administrators and prospective students are grappling with how Thursday's Supreme Court decision striking down the use of affirmative action in college admissions will affect them. Dr. David Skorton, president and CEO of the Association of American Medical Colleges, joined CBS News to talk about how the ruling could affect the nation's medical schools and health care system.
The Supreme Court overturned decades of precedence in ruling that colleges and universities can no longer consider race as a factor in admissions decisions. Ruth Simmons was the first black president of an Ivy League university, and is now a President's Distinguished Fellow at Rice University and a Special Adviser to the President of Harvard University. She joins CBS Mornings to discuss the impact this decision will have and how schools can continue to work towards diverse student bodies without affirmative action.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joins CBS Mornings to talk about the impact of the Supreme Court striking down affirmative action and the next steps for colleges.
The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions upending decades of legal precedent. President Biden criticized the ruling, saying "this is not a normal court" while most GOP presidential candidates, including former president Donald Trump, called it a "great day for America." CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports from the supreme court.
Supreme Court rejects college affirmative action; Jonathan Majors accuser may face arrest.
By a 6-3 margin, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that it is unconstitutional for universities to consider race during the student admissions process, marking a major setback for affirmative action policies that have been in place for five decades. Major Garrett reports.
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected affirmative action at U.S. colleges. A ruling stated that race-conscious admissions programs at both Harvard, a private university, and the public University of North Carolina, are unconstitutional. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Ed O'Keefe report.
Several college administrators indicated that the court's decision could create uncertainty and confusion regarding admissions procedures moving forward.
The Supreme Court ruled affirmative action in college admissions at Harvard and UNC are unconstitutional. The repercussions could be far-reaching.
The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the use of affirmative action in college admissions. Rashad Robinson, president of civil rights advocacy group Color of Change, joined CBS News to talk about the ruling.
"With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces 'colorblindness for all' by legal fiat," Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote.
The report faults both the Trump and Biden administrations for "insufficient" planning and a lack of clear communication.
Prosecutors said Friday Taylor Taranto had previously live-streamed himself near a Maryland school to "send a shockwave" to a member of Congress.
As part of the settlement, Fox News will pay former producer Abby Grossberg $12 million.
If you've walked into a swarm of bugs in New York City recently — you're not alone.
Plaintiffs accuse OpenAI of using stolen data and posing "potentially catastrophic risk to humanity."
Emergency call centers are "inundated" with mistaken calls, Minnesota's attorney general said, blaming Google's latest OS update.
If you've ever been on #GutTok, the popular corner of TikTok dedicated to gut health, chances are you've heard people talk about "leaky gut syndrome." Here's what to know.
Florida and Texas recently reported the first known cases of people contracting malaria in the U.S. since 2003.
The artificial sweetener aspartame is used in thousands of products, and the FDA says it's "safe for the general population." What do we know about its possible effects on health?
Many popular diet sodas, light gelatins and sugar-free gums contain the artificial sweetener.
Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer also known as "tranq," was detected in more than 1 in 10 fentanyl deaths across 20 states and D.C.
"Narco subs," which are commonly used by traffickers in Central and South America, move low in the water to escape detection.
A panel of judges concluded that he abused his power and cast unfounded doubts on the country's electronic voting system.
While 100 migrants were rescued at sea, Greek officials have confirmed over 80 drownings and roughly 500 people are still missing and feared to be dead.
Academy Award-winning actor Alan Arkin, who won acclaim for performances both comedic and heartfelt, died on Friday, June 30 at the age of 89. In this profile that aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" February 11, 2007, the character actor talked with correspondent Jerry Bowen about his start in music; how joining the Second City improv comedy group "saved" his life; and about the Sundance hit "Little Miss Sunshine," for which Arkin would win the Oscar that year for best supporting actor.
Arkin, the longtime screen and stage actor, had memorable roles in "Edward Scissorhands," "Argo," Netflix's "The Kominsky Method" and more.
"It's never too late to become a mother," Campbell wrote alongside a photo of her newborn son.
Video posted on social media showed Ballerini getting hit in the face with a bracelet while performing in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday.
Meta has released details about its AI systems, including how it recommends content to users. Meta's president of global affairs Nick Clegg described it as "part of a wider ethos of openness, transparency and accountability." Tekendra Parmar, tech features editor for Insider, has more.
Virgin Galactic, the company founded by billionaire Richard Branson, launched a rocket plane carrying six people to the edge of space Thursday for its first-ever sub-orbital commercial flight.
An executive said the global Youth Council will be launched later this year, but an exact timeline has not been provided.
SiriusXM is latest company to close a division in a downturn that has seen thousands of layoffs in tech and media.
An unusually warm winter damaged Georgia's peach crop this year. As climate change continues, researchers are working to develop a peach that will be more resilient to warmer weather. Mark Strassmann has more in "Eye on America."
There's a new creature lurking in the ocean — and it could help save marine life as a whole. It's a fish named Belle, a robotic instrument "as silent as a spy" that uses AI and DNA to help researchers protect "the lifeblood of Earth."
If new Environmental Protection Agency rules take effect, most fossil fuel-burning plants may be compelled to implement carbon capture technology.
"We're starting to open up this new window on the universe," one astrophysicist said.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York is suing a cleaning firm for $1 million, accusing one of its janitors of ruining 20 years of potentially groundbreaking research. CBS News' Meg Oliver has more.
"Narco subs," which are commonly used by traffickers in Central and South America, move low in the water to escape detection.
"(Katie) Sorensen's report was determined to be false and resoundingly contradicted by the accused couple as well as store video that was obtained," prosecutors said.
Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when Florida authorities obtained an arrest warrant linking him to the strangling death of Cynthia Wood.
The 36-year-old driver of the semi-truck was driving 68 mph in a 55 mph zone and was "actively using" TikTok when he hit two cars, wedging them between him and another commercial truck.
The commercial space race is heating up. Virgin Galactic successfully completed its first flight with paying customers Thursday. Danya Bacchus has more.
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic launched its first commercial space flight Thursday, sending three Italian researchers, two company pilots and an astronaut trainer on a high-speed thrill ride to the edge of space aboard a winged rocket plane. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood has more.
Virgin Galactic successfully launched its first paying customers to the edge of space.
Virgin Galactic will be sending its first commercial flight to space on Thursday. The Italy-based crew will take a 90-minute journey from New Mexico and reach an altitude of 55 miles. CBS News senior space consultant Bill Harwood joins "Prime Time" to discuss what to expect from the spaceflight.
In this episode of “Protecting the Planet,” CBS News senior environmental correspondent Ben Tracy explores our planet’s relationship with water.
Women over the age of 40 have long faced workplace discrimination, but a new study reveals that younger female employees don't have it much better. CBS MoneyWatch associate managing editor Aimee Picchi has more.
President Biden delivered remarks criticizing the Supreme Court's decision to strike down his student loan forgiveness plan. In a 6-3 ruling Friday, the court's conservative majority said federal law does not allow the program to wipe out nearly half-a-trillion dollars in debt. Mr. Biden says he will take action to address the problem in other ways. Watch his full remarks and analysis in this CBS News Special Report.
Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday that would allow for roads across Florida to be made with "radioactive" mining waste that has been linked to cancer. CBS News' Elaine Quijano has more.
New economic indicators closely watched by the Federal Reserve suggest an expected interest rate hike in July may not be locked in after all. The personal consumption expenditures index shows prices easing slightly for the month of May as consumer spending begins to slow. New York Times business reporter Jordyn Holman joined CBS News with more.