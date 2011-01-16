New museum honors African American musicians who "paved the way"
The National Museum of African American Music has more than 1,600 artifacts and memorabilia to help tell the story of Black trailblazers and innovators.
Coffee chain cites "abundance of caution" after decision to temporarily close stores because of potential unrest.
Members of the country's first Black sorority, which the vice president-elect joined while at Howard University, discuss what Harris' success means to them.
"Insurrectionists planning attacks across the country this week and Florida is jailing scientists for the crimes of knowing and speaking," she tweeted.
President-Elect Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion relief bill could face some hurdles, analysts say.
Dee Mitchell was surprised by his head coach — in the middle of Mitchell's 1-10 p.m. shift at Walmart as a produce stocker.
Capitol Police said a fire under a highway several blocks south of the Capitol prompted a lockdown.
Cuomo has pushed for the federal government to make more doses of the vaccine available.
The 50 scholarship recipients must commit to eight years of racial justice work in the South.
The president-elect told Latino leaders that his immigration bill may not pass during his first 100 days in office, citing the pandemic and Senate impeachment trial.
Golf star could be heard saying the slur under his breath after he missed a putt.
California state prison officials said he died Saturday of natural causes at a hospital.
West Virginia declined to participate in a federal program through which CVS and Walgreens administered vaccines to residents of long-term care facilities.
President Trump remained out of sight in his final weekend in office, facing a second impeachment trial in the Senate.
Security officials are concerned about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing the inauguration.
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that most vaccine makers have targeted locations where "profits are highest."
One human rights group says the Netanyahu government's approval of East Jerusalem construction puts it on a "collision course" with the Biden White House.
This is the first time he has returned to Moscow since he was poisoned by a Soviet-era nerve agent over the summer.
"We are in urgent need of medicine, painkillers, medical tape, external anti-inflammatory drugs," read the note scrawled on crumpled up paper.
A leading Israeli human rights groups, which calls the state's control of Palestinian territories an "apartheid" system, will no longer be allowed to lecture in schools.
West Virginia declined to participate in a federal program through which CVS and Walgreens administered vaccines to residents of long-term care facilities.
The new musical tells a story set in 1863 New York, in the violent Five Points neighborhood, where Irish and Black cultures meet. Watch an excerpt.
Phil Spector, who rose to worldwide fame in the 1960s as the music producer who created what's known as the "Wall of Sound," has died in prison after being convicted of the murder of actress Lana Clarkson. Jamie Yuccas reports.
Anthony Mason gets a look inside the new National Museum of African American Music in Nashville for the first time. The museum is a celebration of African Americans' contributions to and influence across the musical landscape, and with new historical context, rewriting their role in the American soundtrack. Mason talks to Grammy winners H.E.R. and Darius Rucker about their own influences and the impact they hope this museum will have.
Virgin Orbit asserts its method offers maximum flexibility since the launching Boeing 747s could take off from airports anywhere.
Republican Congresswoman from Georgia condemned big tech companies for "silencing" conservative views.
Social media – hailed as an organizing tool for pro-democracy rallies – has also become a forum for conspiracy theories, racism and disinformation. What are the implications of tech companies "de-platforming" users (even a president) for speech that enflames?
It was not immediately clear what went wrong or what will be needed to fix it.
Your smartwatch may know you have the coronavirus before you do, according to a growing body of research.
The new variant discovered in the United Kingdom is currently about 0.5% of all infections in the U.S.
Your smartwatch may know you have the coronavirus before you do, according to a growing body of research.
West Virginia is leading the pack, while big states like California and Georgia are struggling, according to CDC data.
Researchers noted that someone who's been infected may still be able to carry the virus and pass it on to others.
New data from NASA, NOAA and Berkeley Earth show Earth's fever continues to escalate
A majority also feel that the process of how to go about getting a vaccine hasn't been well-explained yet.
Research shows it could experience "rapid growth" in the early part of this year.
The U.S. is estimated to lag behind more than 30 nations in its sequencing effort.
As the U.S. death toll nears 400,000, many funeral homes are straining to keep up with demand for their services.
Virgin Orbit asserts its method offers maximum flexibility since the launching Boeing 747s could take off from airports anywhere.
Federal minimum wage has been frozen at $7.25 for more than a decade, the longest period without a raise since 1938.
Couy Griffin, a New Mexico county official, vowed to return with firearms to the Capitol for the inauguration.
Did her stalker target a stranger to get revenge?
Prosecutors say rioter Jacob Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman," is a dangerous conspiracy leader who should be detained.
Patrick Warren Sr.'s family was expecting a mental health professional to respond when they called for help.
Blue Origin says "we're getting very, very close" to launching passengers to space.
The glorious new image captures the 96-mile-wide Gale Crater and part of Mount Sharp, its central mountain.
Galaxy ID2299 is losing its ability to form new stars, causing it to die.
The supermassive black hole at the center of one of the universe's brightest objects is 1.6 billion times more massive than the sun.
An inside look at the investigation into the murder of Jackie Vandagriff.
Have you heard of the Belgian Laekenois? The Cesky terrier? Sloughi? You have now.
How it started and how its going in America's highest office.
Christian Andreacchio's death was declared a suicide by police but his parents disagree - saying it's more than parental intuition that leads them to believe their son was murdered.
Will "The Crown" return in 2021? Will "Survivor"? Here's how COVID-19 is affecting the production and return of your favorite streaming and TV shows.
When a pandemic, a racial reckoning, and rampant misinformation converged, Americans were faced with an election unlike any other. This CBSN documentary follows voters around the country as they grapple with who they're voting for, how they're voting and the issues supercharging the stakes.
Two days after her own office was ransacked by Trump supporters, the speaker of the House talks to Lesley Stahl about what she experienced that day and more.
Last weekend, President Trump called Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, imploring him with veiled threats and lies to change the outcome of the November election. Raffensperger talks to Scott Pelley of "60 Minutes" about why he didn't give in.
Jon Wertheim talks with Maine Senator Angus King, one of two independents in the Senate, about not being hitched to a party in a time of extreme polarization.
Thousands of far-right online users have moved from mainstream social media platforms to lesser-known sites such as Parler, Signal and Telegram to continue their dialogue. Because some of these conversations are encrypted, law enforcement is facing a new challenge in tracking potential threats ahead of Inauguration Day. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joined “CBSN AM” to discuss what he’s seeing.