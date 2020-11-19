Military's system to combat sexual assault is broken, survivors say
Sexual assault survivors said their allegations were brushed aside and they were retaliated against for reporting their assaults.
Sexual assault survivors said their allegations were brushed aside and they were retaliated against for reporting their assaults.
Morgan Robinson died by suicide after she was allegedly sexually assaulted a second time while serving in the military.
After requesting an expedited transfer from Camp Casey in South Korea, Nicole Burnham faced harassment for reporting her assaults.
The mayor announced Wednesday that the city's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate hit 3%, triggering the shut downs.
But relatives of many victims of the two major crashes that led to the jetliner's grounding still doubt that it's safe.
The nation's largest public school system will shift to fully remote learning as the state and nation grapple with the pandemic.
The restrictions target gyms, restaurants, bars and youth sports.
The sheriff's office said that two deputies were doing a follow-up investigation on what they thought was a stolen car.
Bobby Brown Jr.'s death is the latest in a string of misfortune for the singer.
"For America's educators, this is a great day. You're going to have one of your own in the White House," President-elect Joe Biden said of his wife, Jill Biden.
It was originally slated for June 25 before multiple postponements pushed it back and made it all remote.
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will get each get a one-time, ad-free spot on TV for their respective holidays.
The family of Naya Rivera has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the actress's tragic drowning death this summer.
"Apple withheld information about their batteries that slowed down iPhone performance, all while passing it off as an update," California's attorney general said in a statement.
Hospitals throughout the country are being overwhelmed and the nation's largest public school system in New York City has gone back to remote learning.
Sexual assault survivors said their allegations were brushed aside and they were retaliated against for reporting their assaults.
Entrepreneurs of color who use a vehicle to help their business grow can get up to $7,500 in a loan from Turo.
Megan claims Lanez shot her twice in the feet after the two got into argument in July. Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted on all charges.
Scientists working with AstraZeneca say they're "delighted" with the latest human trial data, but they're "not in a rush."
Military chief says "patrols took the law into their own hands, rules were broken, stories concocted, lies told and prisoners killed," and the troops must face justice.
The Trump administration will cut government funding for groups that adopt the boycott, divestment and sanctions tactics of the protest movement, which Pompeo called a "cancer."
As its devastation emerged, forecasters said the dissipated storm, once a fierce hurricane, could still bring "life-threatening" conditions
A whale in Virginia swallowed a DVD case, which lacerated her stomach. It's just one of the hundreds of examples of animals consuming plastic in U.S. waters in recent years.
The mayor announced Wednesday that the city's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate hit 3%, triggering the shut downs.
But relatives of many victims of the two major crashes that led to the jetliner's grounding still doubt that it's safe.
The nation's largest public school system will shift to fully remote learning as the state and nation grapple with the pandemic.
The restrictions target gyms, restaurants, bars and youth sports.
The sheriff's office said that two deputies were doing a follow-up investigation on what they thought was a stolen car.
Decision came at end of long, bitter meeting. The partisan fighting likely foreshadows the battle that lies ahead in Wisconsin and elsewhere.
"For America's educators, this is a great day. You're going to have one of your own in the White House," President-elect Joe Biden said of his wife, Jill Biden.
The Trump administration will cut government funding for groups that adopt the boycott, divestment and sanctions tactics of the protest movement, which Pompeo called a "cancer."
The Trump campaign transferred $3 million to the state to cover the cost of the recounts, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said.
The campaign is requesting recounts in Milwaukee and Dane Counties, both heavily Democratic.
It was originally slated for June 25 before multiple postponements pushed it back and made it all remote.
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will get each get a one-time, ad-free spot on TV for their respective holidays.
The family of Naya Rivera has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the actress's tragic drowning death this summer.
It's hard to believe, but a new election is upon us. The public is being asked to choose a name for an adorable panda cub that was born nearly three months ago in Washington, D.C.
Megan claims Lanez shot her twice in the feet after the two got into argument in July. Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted on all charges.
"Apple withheld information about their batteries that slowed down iPhone performance, all while passing it off as an update," California's attorney general said in a statement.
Spotify dismisses tech giant's new program as "window dressing" designed to appease government regulators.
PM Boris Johnson brings forward deadline on sale of new gas and diesel cars and vans as he promises Britons a future full of green jobs.
"Fleets" is meant to combat the pressure of tweeting permanent things, a phenomenon that Twitter says can leave good tweets stuck in the drafts.
The company lost $670 million on $4.8 billion in revenue last year, but foresees a post-pandemic turnaround.
A whale in Virginia swallowed a DVD case, which lacerated her stomach. It's just one of the hundreds of examples of animals consuming plastic in U.S. waters in recent years.
It's the latest hopeful news for a world desperate to turn the tide on the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 1.3 million people globally, and almost 250,000 in the U.S. alone.
The test will require a prescription, likely limiting its initial use.
The space station's Russian Pirs docking compartment will be replaced by a laboratory module.
"Trying is not enough anymore. We must take action," warns one scientist who spent more than a year gathering data in the rapidly warming far north.
The mayor announced Wednesday that the city's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate hit 3%, triggering the shut downs.
Scientists working with AstraZeneca say they're "delighted" with the latest human trial data, but they're "not in a rush."
The nation's largest public school system will shift to fully remote learning as the state and nation grapple with the pandemic.
The restrictions target gyms, restaurants, bars and youth sports.
Hospitals throughout the country are being overwhelmed and the nation's largest public school system in New York City has gone back to remote learning.
Expanded federal benefits are scheduled to lapse in December, potentially leaving millions of people with no income.
Chains including Kroger and Wegmans are rationing toilet paper, disinfecting wipes and other items as virus flares.
It's the latest hopeful news in the battle against COVID-19, which has killed almost 250,000 in the U.S. and 1.3 million people globally.
Spotify dismisses tech giant's new program as "window dressing" designed to appease government regulators.
Vaccine "suitcases" can only be opened for 180 seconds at a time. Experts say many doses could go to waste.
Megan claims Lanez shot her twice in the feet after the two got into argument in July. Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted on all charges.
The rapper could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
But 2 suspects are still on the run, and there's no sign yet of the diamond-encrusted loot pilfered from a 500-year-old castle in Dresden.
A lawyer representing three of the alleged robbery victims has been charged with extortion.
Patients have accused Heaps of sexual assault and sexual misconduct between 1983 and 2018, when he worked at the UCLA student health center and UCLA Medical Center.
The space station's Russian Pirs docking compartment will be replaced by a laboratory module.
Baby Yoda joins an elite group of plushies used on ISS missions as "zero-gravity indicators."
Docking late Monday night kicks off a six-month stay in space for four Crew Dragon astronauts.
NASA aims to end reliance on Russia with first operational flight of Crew Dragon spacecraft.
After six years, two successful test flights and a multibillion-dollar investment in American enterprise, NASA launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday, the first government-certified flight of a commercially developed SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.
Christy Salters-Martin dominated in the boxing ring but faced her toughest challenger at home.
What do we know about the nation's next first lady?
Newly elected to be the 46th president, Biden has had a long political career and a personal life filled with triumph and heartbreak.
The violent crime rate in the U.S. declined 0.2 percent from 2016 to 2017, the first decline since 2014
Inside the haunting case that baffled investigators for generations and the 38 year trail that led them to her killer.
The pandemic likely impacted your 2020 taxes, but what's really deductible? What if you worked remotely in a different state during the pandemic? CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger explains.
The former president shares the advice he would give President Trump, his thoughts on the killing of George Floyd, and what's behind the divisions in Washington and across the U.S. Scott Pelley reports.
It's billed itself as "the last sunny corner on the internet," but is TikTok really a tool for China to obtain troves of data on Americans? Bill Whitaker reports.
In the first episode of this two-part documentary, CBSN Originals explores an armed backlash to new gun laws. Mass shootings in Virginia have mobilized the fight for more regulation, but some counties won't enforce laws they say infringe on their residents' constitutional rights.
In the second episode of this two-part documentary, CBSN Originals follows a growing movement of militias refusing to comply with new gun regulations. As the country navigates a pandemic, economic shutdowns and political unrest, gun sales are soaring and gun rights activists argue Americans should be armed now more than ever.