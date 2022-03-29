Ukrainian civilians were in need of gear as Russia attacked. A U.S. nonprofit delivered.

Just over a month ago, the daily uniform for many Ukrainians was street clothes or business suits. But after Russia's invasion, they became soldiers for a voluntary army — an army desperately in need of gear.

Enter Spirit of America, a Virginia nonprofit that works hand-in-hand with the U.S. military to provide non-lethal aid to military partners — the only charity approved by the Pentagon to do so.

"We see the photos of the 18 year olds who had their skateboarding knee pads and elbow pads on, and they're volunteering to go," Colleen Denny, who is helping coordinate the aid in Poland, told CBS News.

Terrell Chandler, who is working alongside Denny, said the gear is "endlessly" needed.

"It's thousands and thousands of people that are asking, all the civilians that have joined the fighting, you know, become soldiers overnight," Chandler told CBS News. "They're asking for this gear to succeed."

Chandler said body armor and helmets are needed the most.

Before it heads to Ukraine, the gear is stored in a Virginia Beach warehouse. First aid kits, protective body armor and other items are packed up in boxes, and those boxes then fill every seat of a Boeing 767 that flies to the region.

"You'll probably not find anybody else where an aircraft leaves the United States and the warriors have that equipment on their body in that same day," Wayne Zinn, Spirit of America's chief of international operations, told CBS News.

As of this week, the nonprofit has helped outfit more than 3,200 soldiers. The assistance is worth $7.2 million.

Founded in 2003, Spirit of America has worked in more than 90 countries and everyone on the field team is a veteran.

"This is our way to, to support those who are still wearing the uniform for the U.S. military," Denny said. "So even though we're no longer in uniform, we can still support those who are."