Senators probe private equity hospital deals following CBS News investigation
The top Democrat and Republican on a powerful Senate committee launched a wide-ranging investigation into private equity's impact on the U.S. health care system.
Texas Vista's owner, Steward Health Care, is shutting down the hospital six years after purchasing it with the help of private equity investors.
Delaware County Memorial closed last fall after private equity investors siphoned millions of dollars.
A for-profit California company saw windfall dividend — and patients scrambled for care, a CBS News investigation found.
He was a college basketball star, Rhodes scholar, and part of the world champion New York Knicks in the early 1970s, before embarking on a political career in the U.S. Senate. That was just a small part of a full life.
In 1917 in Houston, where the all-Black 24th Infantry Regiment was stationed, 110 soldiers were convicted following a race riot; 19 were sentenced to death and hanged. More than a century later, the Army has moved to make amends.
Our eighth president - the first born an American citizen - was a polished politician with out-there sideburns, best known for creating our two-party system, and presiding over the worst depression the U.S. had yet experienced.
Last year striking workers won more generous contracts from the Big Three automakers, making up for pay cuts taken during the Great Recession, and marking a comeback for the labor movement.
United joins American Airlines, Jet Blue and other carriers in recently upping their fees to check luggage.
H&R Block accused of steering tax filers to needlessly pricey products, and deleting their data when they decline.
Once worth nearly $6 billion, digital media pioneer Vice Media will stop publishing content on its website.
Google wants access to Reddit users' "authentic, human conversations" to help train its artificial intelligence tools.
The following is a transcript of an interview with fomrer White House Russia expert Fiona Hill that aired on Feb. 25, 2024.
The following is a transcript of an interview with Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova that aired on Feb. 25, 2024.
The following is a transcript of an interview with Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Republican of Pennsylvania, and Jared Golden, Democrat of Maine, that aired on Feb. 25, 2024.
Doctors say there has been an alarming increase in measles cases nationwide. One school in South Florida is struggling to contain an outbreak, and the state's top doctor is defying more than 50 years of federal guidance.
In response to a measles outbreak at a Florida elementary school, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has defied more than 50 years of established medical guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ladapo is leaving attendance decisions to parents, is not recommending the measles vaccine or requiring unvaccinated people to stay home. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
The state's surgeon general grants parents permission to send unvaccinated children to school during a measles outbreak, risking their health and that of others.
Wendy Williams' team revealed she has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.
Safes have reportedly been opened by dozens of unauthorized users, including a six-year-old, safety regulator says.
The Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year.
This is the fourth round of joint coalition strikes to pressure the Houthis to stop attacking commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea.
The pontiff, 87, had already been forced to cancel some of his activities in November due to breathing problems.
The U.S. small, high-altitude balloon posed no threat to national security, the military said Friday.
Spanish media said the priest was involved in the trafficking of Viagra, aphrodisiacs and narcotics along with a second arrested man.
The rock 'n' roller shares an enthusiasm for model trains, and music, with big-band leader Jools Holland. So, when the two decided to record jazz classics from the 1930s and '40s, they were definitely on the same track.
Rock 'n' roller Rod Stewart and big-band leader Jools Holland share an enthusiasm for model trains, and music. So, when the two decided to get together to make an album of jazz classics from the 1930s and '40s, they were definitely on the same track. But the 79-year-old rocker tells correspondent Mark Phillips that performing old swing-era hits doesn't mean he's slowing down.
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including James Bond and "Doctor Who" actress Pamela Salem.
Celebrated for romantic roles that earned him a nickname as "the Black Clark Gable," and for playing the swashbuckling Lando Calrissian in the "Star Wars" films, the actor admits it has been easier for him to be someone else than to be Billy Dee Williams.
The actor celebrated for romantic roles (such as in "Lady Sings the Blues") that earned him a nickname as "the Black Clark Gable," and who brought swashbuckling to his performance as Lando Calrissian in the "Star Wars" films, admits it has been easier to be someone else than to be Billy Dee Williams. He talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his new memoir, "What Have We Here?: Portraits of a Life," and why the 86-year-old actor has always been – all evidence to the contrary – rather shy.
Antivirus software seller vowed to shield users' data from tracking, then allegedly collected and sold it instead, FTC says.
AT&T says cellular service has been restored to all customers following a nationwide outage Thursday morning. CBS News senior business and tech correspondent Jo Ling Kent has more on the ongoing investigation into what caused the issue.
Tens of thousands of AT&T customers across the U.S. were impacted by a cell service outage Thursday. Jo Ling Kent reports.
Man bid thousands of dollars for vehicles and jewelry, then breached website and changed prices to $1, feds say.
Now in lunar orbit, Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander will attempt a touchdown near the moon's south pole Thursday.
Images shared by NASA show the U.S. East Coast is actually sinking — including the land that holds major cities like New York and Baltimore.
While carmakers are ramping up their rollouts of electric vehicles, the construction of EV charging stations has lagged far behind. CBS News national environmental correspondent David Schechter has more.
Amid growing concerns over climate change, startup companies are at the forefront of developing innovative carbon capture strategies to combat rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere. This process faces scrutiny for potentially enabling the world's largest polluters.
The New York Times reports several major investment firms are leaving a group founded to fight climate change. Aron Cramer, CEO of Business for Social Responsibility, joins CBS News to break down the controversy.
A medical examiner ruled Eric Richins, a Utah father of three, died of a lethal dose of fentanyl. His wife Kouri was charged in his death.
The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was also a student at the school.
Father used children as pawns as a fake attempt at reconciliation turned into a horrific 55-hour ordeal – one that almost cost Alisa Mathewson her life.
When her husband Eric died in March of 2022, Kouri Richins wrote a children's book to help her sons cope with the loss of their father – then she was charged in his death. Follow the timeline for a deep dive into the history of Eric and Kouri's relationship.
Intuitive Machines says despite its off-kilter touchdown, the Odysseus moon lander can still accomplish most of its objectives.
CBS News space consultant William Harwood describes what it was like covering Thursday's U.S. moon landing, a historic event not seen in more than 50 years, and what to expect from Intuitive Machines' Odysseus moon mission and others coming up.
NASA is looking for participants for its next Mars simulation. The deadline for the second Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog mission is April 2. Participants will spend a year inside the Mars Dune Alpha simulator at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Texas, experiencing typical environmental stressors and the limited resources of the Red Planet. Christiane Heinicke, a researcher for the Center of Applied Space Technology and Microgravity, joined CBS News to discuss the mission.
History was made Thursday as the U.S. returned to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years. Washington Post reporter Christian Davenport joins CBS News to examine the lunar lander mission.
February's full moon, the Snow Moon, is also a micromoon.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
When Tiffiney Crawford was found dead inside her van, authorities believed she might have taken her own life. But could she shoot herself twice in the head with her non-dominant hand?
We look back at the life and career of the longtime host of "Sunday Morning," and "one of the most enduring and most endearing" people in broadcasting.
Cayley Mandadi's mother and stepfather go to extreme lengths to prove her death was no accident.
Days after a young woman vanishes, a man in a distinctive hat is seen walking away from her car. Who is the man in the hat?
North Carolina Republican Congressman and House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry joins Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to discuss House Speaker Mike Johnson and the divide in the House over funding for Ukraine.
Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill tells "Face the Nation" that Vladimir Putin has "created a martyr" after the death of Alexey Navalny.
Ukrainian ambassador the U.S. Oksana Markarova tells "Face the Nation" that Russia's war against her country is "winnable, if we have supply of weapons and support."
Although House Speaker Mike Johnson has said the Senate's border security bill is dead on arrival in the House, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Jared Golden tell "Face the Nation" that they have a bipartisan bill and they have filed to expedite it in the House.
Ahead of Michigan's primary on Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan tells "Face the Nation" that President Biden will need to meet with the "both sides" amid the war between Israel and Hamas is a "very important issue here." But, she noted, "Michigan's a purple state" and the state is "going to be purple from now until November."