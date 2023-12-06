Billy Dee Williams on his memoir, "What Have We Here?"

The actor celebrated for romantic roles (such as in "Lady Sings the Blues") that earned him a nickname as "the Black Clark Gable," and who brought swashbuckling to his performance as Lando Calrissian in the "Star Wars" films, admits it has been easier to be someone else than to be Billy Dee Williams. He talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his new memoir, "What Have We Here?: Portraits of a Life," and why the 86-year-old actor has always been – all evidence to the contrary – rather shy.