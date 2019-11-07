Congresswoman Debbie Dingell on why Michigan is so important in 2020
Dingell spoke to CBS News' Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.
Dingell spoke to CBS News' Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.
The "blue wall" states which have traditionally voted Democratic in presidential elections are Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin
The justices threw out a case that had been brought by Democratic voters
President Trump claimed that Soleimani was planning imminent attacks on American embassies, but the report submitted to Congress on the legal and policy justification for the strike does not mention an imminent threat.
The president floated the idea in a radio interview Thursday with Geraldo Rivera.
The attorney general under fire says he won't be "bullied" into doing anything.
Major Garrett spoke to Harvard professor and conservative scholar Arthur Brooks for this week's episode of "The Takeout."
It was passed weeks after the shooting two years ago and opinions on it remain sharply divided. Some counties use it at a much higher rate than others.
Olivia Warren told Congress that a deceased 9th Circuit judge "suggested I was horrifically unattractive," and "questioned whether my husband could be real, given how unlikely it seemed to him that any man could ever be attracted to me."
The Democrats may have been the main attraction on Primary Night in New Hampshire this week, but Republicans also voted in their primary, and CBS News polled them on Tuesday, too.
And here's everything you need to know about what happened in the New Hampshire primary.
"My granddaughter showed me this account. Your memes are very humorous. Can you post a meme that lets everyone know I'm the cool candidate?" the Democratic candidate's Instagram wrote to a meme account.
The money was originally allocated for military weapons and hardware.