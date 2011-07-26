Mary Hager CBS News

Mary Hager is Executive Producer of the Emmy-award winning and No. 1 Sunday morning public affairs program "Face the Nation."

Prior to becoming Executive Producer, Hager was the broadcast's Senior Producer. She brings more than 24 years of political reporting to the job. She was then CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Bob Schieffer's producer for 15 years and covered virtually every presidential campaign, convention and election night.

Hager began her career at CBS News in 1991 as a researcher in the CBS News Political Unit and from there moved to Capitol Hill to work with Schieffer as Senate producer in 1993.

In 1999, she moved to the Atlanta Bureau, working with CBS News Correspondent Byron Pitts covering the southeast and 2000 campaign, including the presidential recount in Tallahassee.

In 2001, Hager returned to Washington as a producer on Evening News, where she spent eight years covering Congress, politics, the 2004 Kerry Campaign and the George W. Bush White House.

Hager is a graduate of the University of Virginia.