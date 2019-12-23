R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend was "brainwashed"

There are disturbing new accusations against R. Kelly from his ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary. Last March, Clary and another of Kelly's girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, defended the singer in a “CBS This Morning” interview with Gayle King. But now, in an exclusive interview with The Sun, Clary says she "lied on Gayle" during that interview. She says she was "brainwashed" by Kelly and said Kelly has hundreds of victims across the U.S. who will not come forward. Kelly is in jail awaiting trial on sex crime charges.