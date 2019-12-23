Texas voters praise economy but decry "all the nonsense" from Trump
Democrats and Republicans across the Lone Star State defy party stereotypes, as they talk about a stronger economy, and a president's divisive rhetoric.
Voters who were sometimes sitting inches from each other had very different views on the issues.
CBS News' Natalie Brand traveled around Iowa speaking to farmers, environmental activists, business owners and the state's secretary of agriculture about extreme weather conditions and how those situations and climate change are impacting voters.
Next year, California's primary moves to Super Tuesday in early March, which will give the state a much bigger say in the presidential contest
In less than 12 weeks, the presidential primary season officially begins. While it's expected to be a fierce contest on the Democratic side, some states are canceling their Republican primaries with an incumbent president on the ballot. That's not the case in Iowa. CBS News' Natalie Brand joins CBSN AM to discuss.
"I think there's a lot of passion," one student said. "I think a lot of people feel like we're at a crossroads we've never been at before."
This year, the perfect storm of bad weather and political tension is hitting the heartland
The 2020 presidential campaign marks a big milestone for the state of New Hampshire, it's the 100th year the first presidential primary will be held there
One group of church friends learned about each others' political affiliations for the first time
Estimates suggest that over $11 million will be spent in Des Moines alone in the week leading up to what one small business owner called "the dork Olympics."
While some women say they won't vote for President Trump, they also aren't thrilled with their Democratic choices.
All eyes will soon be on New Hampshire as the Democratic primary takes place there on February 11. Senator Bernie Sanders is leading Joe Biden and other candidates in recent polls. New Hampshire Institute of Politics executive director Neil Levesque joins CBSN to break down the race.
As intelligence officials warn campaigns are still vulnerable to foreign interference in the 2020 election, nearly a dozen tech companies have committed to help. The companies say they will provide free or reduced-cost cybersecurity services to the campaigns in the upcoming election. Alexa Corse, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, joins CBSN to discuss.
With the 2020 Iowa caucus just four days away, campaign staff, surrogates and reporters are pouring into the state. It’s estimated they will have spent more than $11 million in Des Moines during the week before the caucuses. The number of people flying through the city jumped about 7% in December compared to the same month in 2018. Ed O’ Keefe breaks down the economic impact the event has on the state.
President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania by less than 1% in 2016. In a bid to keep Pennsylvania red, Lara Trump is launching the “Women for Trump” coalition in suburban Philadelphia. Anthony Mason sat down with eight women from across the political spectrum at the Jem restaurant in Norristown, just outside of the city, to talk about what they plan to do in 2020.
The Iowa caucuses are a political tradition, and what takes place there every four years is unlike a regular election day. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports from Des Moines with an inside look at what to expect on caucus night.
Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are among the only 2020 Democrats getting face time with Iowa voters as other contenders serve as jurors in President Trump’s impeachment trial. For the four Senators running for president, a pivotal Friday vote is their choice between hearing from more witnesses and risking being off the campaign trail on caucus day. Ed O’Keefe is in Iowa to see how the remaining candidates are taking advantage of the final days before the caucus.
The first voting contest of 2020, the Iowa caucuses, will take place Monday.
Bailey Warren has become the senator's star surrogate while she's held up in Washington.
President Trump called on House members to "vote their heart" on a bill to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force.
The National Security Council will be reduced to its lowest staffing levels in nearly twenty years by February.
NFL player turned filmmaker hopes his Oscar-nominated film can help people like Deandre Arnold, who was suspended from school because of his dreadlocks.
These movies were critically-acclaimed – but denied the highest honor in the biz. Did the Academy get it wrong?
The Oscar-nominated short film “Hair Love” was inspired by popular online videos of dads doing their daughters’ hair. The animated film tells the story of an African American dad who learns how to style his daughter’s hair for the first time. "CBS This Morning" talks to the short film's director, writer and producer, former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry.
Everything you need to know to watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
O'Neal said that his lifelong friend's death has made him realize the need to let people around him know he cares about them more often.
What were global temperatures the year Jesus was born, and how do they compare with the modern world? There's now a chart for that.
After more than 16 years of trailblazing infrared observations, NASA is pulling the plug on one of its "Great Observatories."
The SS Cotopaxi was thought to have disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle in 1925.
The satellites appeared to be on a collision course earlier in the week.
The latest batch of Starlink internet relay satellites will push SpaceX's total to 240 orbiting relay stations.
The 12-member task force, led by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, is leading the Trump administration's efforts to monitor and mitigate the spread of the virus.
The passengers are staying at an air reserve base near Los Angeles voluntarily for up to 14 days to be checked out.
Constellation Brands seems unconcerned about consumer internet searches mistakenly linking its brew to deadly virus.
Products like craft beers from small brewers have become growing trends, as well as hard seltzers that promise health-conscious consumers fewer carbs and lower calories.
Commerce Department says the nation's GDP for the full year was 2.3%, down from 2.9% in 2018.
Grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock are pleading for the safe return of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Donnie Cleveland Lance, 66, received a lethal injection for the brutal slayings of Sabrina "Joy" Lance and Dwight "Butch" Wood Jr.
Matthew EerNisse pursued the suspect on foot after a car chase and allegedly fired his weapon from behind as the man climbed a boarded-up gate. The case will now head to court.
The tunnel started in Mexico and ran under part of the newly fortified border into the U.S.
Walia Mohamed said Jeremy Christian yelled "F--- Muslims" before allegedly killing two men who tried to intervene.
Venus' heat-trapping atmosphere – 97% carbon dioxide – and 900-degree average surface temperature present both a challenge and an opportunity for learning about Earth's formation.
The last in a series of spacewalks should put a $2 billion scientific instrument back in business.
Traffic software company TomTom has listed the places with the worst traffic delays – and, yes, one U.S. city makes the list.
See what music's biggest stars wore on music's biggest night in Los Angeles.
The basketball legend and retired Lakers veteran, along with his teen daughter and seven others, died in a helicopter crash.
On April 30, 1989, police in Lakeville, Indiana encountered a crime scene they'd never forget: two adults and two children found shot dead in their home.
Women are going to college in higher numbers than men, making them better equipped for workplace demands that can make them more valuable in the labor market.
A North Carolina second grade teacher had his students write down their fears, crumple up the paper and "Kobe" them into the trash – bringing them positivity on a somber day.
There are disturbing new accusations against R. Kelly from his ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary. Last March, Clary and another of Kelly's girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, defended the singer in a “CBS This Morning” interview with Gayle King. But now, in an exclusive interview with The Sun, Clary says she "lied on Gayle" during that interview. She says she was "brainwashed" by Kelly and said Kelly has hundreds of victims across the U.S. who will not come forward. Kelly is in jail awaiting trial on sex crime charges.
Derek Johnson bought a duck when it was just a one-day-old chick – and that tiny duckling has grown into a superstar. Johnson said he didn't want his duck to be a boring pet, so he named him Ben Afquack, taught him how to drum and made him internet famous.
A financial executive by day and restaurateur by night, April Tam Smith took a leap of faith to co-found P.S. Kitchen after multiple trips to orphanages in South Africa and Haiti. The restaurant serving plant-based dishes not only donates all of its profits to charitable organizations, but also hires those who need second chances.
NFL player turned filmmaker hopes his Oscar-nominated film can help people like Deandre Arnold, who was suspended from school because of his dreadlocks.
Everything you need to know to watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
O'Neal said that his lifelong friend's death has made him realize the need to let people around him know he cares about them more often.
What were global temperatures the year Jesus was born, and how do they compare with the modern world? There's now a chart for that.
The SS Cotopaxi was thought to have disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle in 1925.
The satellites appeared to be on a collision course earlier in the week.
The 12-member task force, led by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, is leading the Trump administration's efforts to monitor and mitigate the spread of the virus.
The passengers are staying at an air reserve base near Los Angeles voluntarily for up to 14 days to be checked out.
Products like craft beers from small brewers have become growing trends, as well as hard seltzers that promise health-conscious consumers fewer carbs and lower calories.
Commerce Department says the nation's GDP for the full year was 2.3%, down from 2.9% in 2018.
Grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock are pleading for the safe return of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Donnie Cleveland Lance, 66, received a lethal injection for the brutal slayings of Sabrina "Joy" Lance and Dwight "Butch" Wood Jr.
Matthew EerNisse pursued the suspect on foot after a car chase and allegedly fired his weapon from behind as the man climbed a boarded-up gate. The case will now head to court.
The tunnel started in Mexico and ran under part of the newly fortified border into the U.S.
Walia Mohamed said Jeremy Christian yelled "F--- Muslims" before allegedly killing two men who tried to intervene.
Venus' heat-trapping atmosphere – 97% carbon dioxide – and 900-degree average surface temperature present both a challenge and an opportunity for learning about Earth's formation.
The last in a series of spacewalks should put a $2 billion scientific instrument back in business.
Traffic software company TomTom has listed the places with the worst traffic delays – and, yes, one U.S. city makes the list.
See what music's biggest stars wore on music's biggest night in Los Angeles.
The basketball legend and retired Lakers veteran, along with his teen daughter and seven others, died in a helicopter crash.
On April 30, 1989, police in Lakeville, Indiana encountered a crime scene they'd never forget: two adults and two children found shot dead in their home.
Women are going to college in higher numbers than men, making them better equipped for workplace demands that can make them more valuable in the labor market.
A North Carolina second grade teacher had his students write down their fears, crumple up the paper and "Kobe" them into the trash – bringing them positivity on a somber day.
There are disturbing new accusations against R. Kelly from his ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary. Last March, Clary and another of Kelly's girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, defended the singer in a “CBS This Morning” interview with Gayle King. But now, in an exclusive interview with The Sun, Clary says she "lied on Gayle" during that interview. She says she was "brainwashed" by Kelly and said Kelly has hundreds of victims across the U.S. who will not come forward. Kelly is in jail awaiting trial on sex crime charges.
Derek Johnson bought a duck when it was just a one-day-old chick – and that tiny duckling has grown into a superstar. Johnson said he didn't want his duck to be a boring pet, so he named him Ben Afquack, taught him how to drum and made him internet famous.
A financial executive by day and restaurateur by night, April Tam Smith took a leap of faith to co-found P.S. Kitchen after multiple trips to orphanages in South Africa and Haiti. The restaurant serving plant-based dishes not only donates all of its profits to charitable organizations, but also hires those who need second chances.