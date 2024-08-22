The new Xbox Series X and S consoles are up for pre-order at Best Buy

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy

If you've been anxiously awaiting a new and better performing Microsoft Xbox game console, your wait is almost over. Best Buy has just opened up pre-orders for three new Xbox Series X and Series S gaming systems, including the Xbox Series X 2TB console in galaxy black ($600), the Xbox Series X 1TB all-digital console in robot white ($450), and the Xbox Series S 1TB all-digital in robot white ($350).

Pre-order inventory is very limited, so if you want to be among the first to get your hands on one of these new systems, reserve your spot on Best Buy's pre-order list right away.

Xbox Series X 2TB console in galaxy black ($600)

Best Buy

Out of the new Xbox consoles available for pre-order, it's this Series X 2TB system that already has the largest demand. It's equipped with a 2TB SSD for internal storage and comes with one Xbox Wireless Controller. Also bundled into the system is a 4K UHD Blu-Ray drive, so you can take full advantage of any Xbox games on disc.

You get 4K resolution gaming with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. For sound, this Xbox offers Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD and DTS support. Plus, it's equipped with three USB ports and one HDMI 2.1 port.

The system measures 10.2 by 8.46 by 14.69 inches and runs using a 3.80 GHz 8-core CPU accompanied by a GPU that supports 12 TFLOPs 52 CUs at 1.825 GHz. Beyond the extra internal storage, it's the addition of the Blu-Ray optical drive that sets this console apart from the other additions to the Xbox lineup.

Because Microsoft is promoting this as a "Special Edition" system, inventory is expected to be very limited. If you place your order today, you could receive it as early as October 15.

No games are included. A subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which gives you access to dozens of popular games, is also sold separately.

Xbox Series X 1TB all-digital console in robot white ($450)

Best Buy

This new Xbox Series X comes with a 1TB SDD for storage and is a digital-only console. This means you can experience the best of disc-free gaming using a 3.8 GHz 8-core processor with an advanced GPU offering 12 TFLOPs. 52 CUs at 1.825GHz.

The system offers 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. And for sound, you get Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD and DTS support. This tech allows you to delve into rich virtual worlds generated using 2 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom SSD and 4K gaming at 120 frames-per-second that's powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.

The console also comes equipped with three USB ports and one HDMI port. It's now available for pre-order in modern-looking robot white or galaxy black. The new system measures 10.2 by 8.46 by 14.69 inches and includes one wireless controller and an HDMI cable. No games are included. A subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which gives you access to dozens of popular games, is also sold separately.

Xbox Series S 1TB all-digital in robot white ($350)

Best Buy

Another new addition to the Xbox console lineup is this Series S with a 1TB SSD for internal storage. It's available in robot white or carbon black. It's a digital-only console, so there's no integrated optical drive. It does, however, come with one Xbox Wireless Controller and a high-speed HDMI cable for connecting the system to your TV.

One stand-out differentiator is that this system offers 1440p (2K) video streaming resolution, but 4K graphics quality when gaming. It showcase animation at up to 120 frames per second, so you can expect extreme clarity and fluidity when gaming or watching video. The system also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, plus Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD and DTS for sound.

As you'd expect, this Xbox is compatible with all Xbox games, across all four generations of systems, along with all of the games offered by Xbox Game Pass (subscription required). The system measures 11.5 by 5.47 by 13.46 inches and includes three USB ports and one HDMI 2.1 port.

Another notable feature is hardware-accelerated ray tracing that heightens the realism of your game with improved lighting, boosted shadows and immersive spatial sound. No games are included. A subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which gives you access to dozens of popular games, is also sold separately.