The TikTok-famous heated cat bed is 41% off on Amazon, just in time for winter

Winter is here, and pet owners need to ensure that their cats stay warm and cozy through all the low temperatures and snow to come. Cats actually get cold very easily, so keeping the heat on and putting out blankets may not be enough. That's why we love this heated cat bed, which recently went viral on TikTok. The post has more than 796,000 likes, with commenters wondering where they can buy one for their cat.

Well, we found the exact cat bed on Amazon, and it turns out that the price is $35 less than its listed price on the manufacturer's website. That's a 41% discount. Treat your cat to this cozy cat bed or get it for a friend as a last-minute Christmas gift (arrival times are based on your zip code).

K&H Thermo-Kitty Bed Heated Cat Bed

Amazon

This heated cat bed is made of a super soft fleece and features raised walls designed to give your cat the same kind of comfort and security they feel when they sit inside a box. To activate the heat, plug in the cord and the bed will start to heat up. The bed will only get 10 to 15 degrees hotter than the ambient temperature of your home when left unoccupied, then when your cat sits on it, the temperature will adjust accordingly to raise their internal body temperature.

You can leave this on all day -- the wattage is low enough (four watts) to where it won't use up too much energy. (The brand says that the electricity usage is less than what you'd find in your average nightlight.) Keep in mind that the product doesn't have an on and off switch, so if you'd like to turn it completely off, you have to unplug the cord. And although you can leave this on all day, the brand suggests not leaving it plugged in when leaving town for a vacation.

The internal heating system can be removed, so this bed can be used all year round. The bed cover is removable and can be cleaned in your washing machine. The cat bed comes in two sizes: the small (16 inches) and large (20 inches). The price below is for the larger size, which is actually less expensive than the smaller size.

The cat bed has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote that the bed "paid for itself," adding: "From the moment I unboxed it my chonky tortie claimed it. She has only left it to eat and go outside with me to feed the birds. She LOVES it. 10/10 recommend."

Another verified customer said: "Living in Minnesota, it is cold more often than not … I decided to try this heated bed for them. I didn't have high hopes since usually when I buy something I think they will love, they ignore it and only pay attention to the box it arrived in. But this was popular as soon as I plugged it in. I have three cats and they all like this heated bed. If one of them gets out, another quickly jumps in. We have a lot of winter left to go so I anticipate that it will continue to be popular."