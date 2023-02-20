The best deals at Brooklinen's Presidents Day sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen's Presidents Day sale is going on now. In honor of Presidents Day, the luxury bedding and home brand is offering a sitewide15% off discount. We've compiled the best deals on Brooklinen products below.

Top products in this article

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket, $127 (reduced from $149)

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set (queen), $161 (reduced from $179)

Brooklinen Super Plush bath towels (set of 2), $67 (reduced from $79)

Best Presidents Day deals at Brooklinen

Shop the best deals on bedding, bath items and more at Brooklinen during the Presidents Day sale.

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket: $127

Brooklinen

This lightweight cotton blanket was just released this week and it's already on sale thanks to the Brooklinen Presidents Day discount offer. The large 50-inch by 7-inch blanket is the brand's first 100% cotton throw blanket.

It comes in three colors; sand, dried rose and basil.

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket, $127 (reduced from $149)

Brooklinen Super Plush robe: $84

Brooklinen

The Brooklinen Super Plush robe is made of plush combed, long-staple Turkish cotton for a luxurious feel. The robe features wide sleeve adjustable cuffs, pockets and an adjustable tie waist. Brooklinen also recently released the robe in three seasonal colors.

Brooklinen Super Plush robe, $84 (reduced from $99)

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set: $161 and up

Brooklinen

Social media has been buzzing about Brooklinen's ultra-comfy sheets lately. This Brooklinen luxe core sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The sheets are high-quality 480-thread-count cotton sheets.

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set (queen), $161 (reduced from $179)

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set (king), $187 (reduced from $219)

Brooklinen down comforter: $237 and up

Brooklinen

The Brooklinen down comforter features an ultra-soft, 100% long-staple cotton shell and down cluster fill. It is hypoallergenic and lightweight with cloud-like softness.

Brooklinen down comforter (twin), $237 (reduced from $279)

Brooklinen down comforter (full/queen), $322 (reduced from $379)

Brooklinen down comforter (king), $424 (reduced from $499)

Brooklinen Super Plush bath towels



Brooklinen

Brooklinen's best-selling Super Plush towels are also 15% off for Presidents Day. These towels are ultra-soft and extra-thick for spa-like comfort. They're available in six neutral colors and five limited-edition spring colors.

Brooklinen Super Plush bath towels (set of 2), $67 (reduced from $79)

Related content from CBS Essentials