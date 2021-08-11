5 sofa beds that are actually comfortable

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

A springy, lumpy sofa bed can put a damper on your guests' stay at your place, to say the least. So invest in a comfortable option that won't put a crick in their back, and that looks stylish, too.

Unlike sleeper sofas, which typically have hidden, built-in mattresses, these sofa beds and futons simply lay flat to form a bed. Below, five stylish sofa beds from Amazon, Wayfair, AllModern and more. These comfortable sofa beds are reviewer-loved and range in price from affordable to splurge-worthy.

Novogratz Tallulah memory foam futon

Amazon

This memory foam, button-tufted futon comes in six colors of velvet -- - just recline the back when it's time to sleep. (Matching accent chairs are also available.) The blue is currently 33% off at Amazon.

"It looks like an expensive midcentury couch, and is surprisingly comfy for under 400 bucks," reviewer Ben Cline says.

Novogratz Tallulah memory foam futon, $393

AllModern Helvey sleeper sofa bed

AllModern

How cool is this ultra-modern sofa bed? It has a solid wood frame and a bolster pillow with genuine leather straps. It fits twin XL sheets. Just remove the back cushions to transform it into a bed. It's currently 47% off at AllModern.

AllModern Helvey sleeper sofa bed, $1,090

Novogratz upholstered Cassidy futon

Novogratz via Walmart

This couch-like ivory futon has a vintage design and velvet upholstery. You can recline the backrest to turn it into a bed. It's reduced from $600 to $380 at Walmart.

Novogratz upholstered Cassidy futon, $380

Morden Fort velvet reversible sectional sofa bed

Amazon

If you're looking for a sectional that turns into a bed, check out this velvet sofa bed available in gray or beige. As a nice bonus, the lounge cushion lifts up to reveal a hidden storage compartment.

"The storage compartment is so convenient for throw blankets and pillows for when company stays over," reviewer Alicia says. "My husband and I lay comfortably [on the sofa] and have even fallen asleep on it while watching TV."

Morden Fort velvet reversible sectional sofa bed, $790

Hashtag Home Earle velvet split back convertible sofa

Hashtag Home via Wayfair

The light teal hue of this convertible sofa is super unique, but you can also choose from more neutral tones. It has a velvet upholstery and midcentury-inspired design. Lower its backrest to create a full-size bed. This convertible sofa is currently 38% off at Wayfair.

Hashtag Home Earle velvet split back convertible sofa, $560

