Order the Samsung Galaxy Ring now and ditch your fitness tracker

The new Samsung Galaxy Ring is a unisex fitness, health and sleep monitor that's designed to be worn 24/7 on a finger, just like a smart watch or fitness tracker. The ring collects data and shares it with your Galaxy smartphone. The phone then uses AI to cook up personalized, real-time health insights and discover trends related to your activity level, sleep patterns and overall health.

The Galaxy Ring is made from durable titanium that has an elegant and lightweight design. The underside of the ring has three sensors that collect heart rate, skin temperature, movement and sleep data. That means the Samsung Health app can notice anomalies and bring them to your attention -- whether it's a fast or irregular heart rate, an elevated body temperature, or poor sleeping habits.

The Galaxy Ring functions for up to a week before needing to be recharged. Its cradle can provide one additional full charge before an external power source is needed. Since it's essential for the ring to have a perfect fit on your finger, it comes in nine sizes. If you don't know your ring size, a free sizing kit is available.

Choose between three ring colors -- titanium black, titanium silver or titanium gold. All are waterproof (IP68 rated), scratch resistant and designed to work seamlessly with your other Galaxy devices using Bluetooth 5.4. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. The ring itself is just 7mm wide, 2.5mm thick and weighs between .0081 and 0.11 ounces (depending on your ring size).

The Galaxy Ring can now be ordered for $400. Financing is available through Samsung for $16.67 per month for 24 months. The best thing about this device is that it can gather and analyze much the same health, fitness and sleep data as a Fitbit, but it's more comfortable and convenient to wear.

Pro Tip: The Galaxy Ring can also be used in conjunction with a Samsung Galaxy Watch when it comes to collecting health, fitness, sleep and activity data.

The Oura Ring option...

If you're not a Samsung Galaxy fan but want a cool fitness ring option, we recommend checking out the Oura Ring. It's been around since 2015, but the current generation of this smart ring has evolved into a cutting-edge device that works with all Android smartphones and Apple iPhones. It's priced between $299 and $349 and is available from Best Buy.