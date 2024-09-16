Here's how to get up to a $45 rebate online for buying Tide, Bounty and more P&G products

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Proctor & Gamble is currently offering two rebates that can help lower the cost of hygiene and cleaning essentials this fall. It could put up to $25 of free money in your pocket, making this a rebate deal you won't want to miss. Plus, there's yet another $20 in free money to be had if you buy those products at Amazon.

The first offer, the Score Big rebate, will net you a $15 prepaid Visa gift card when you spend $50 on P&G brand products, including Tide, Gain, Bounty, Dawn, Olay Skin and more. To qualify, purchases must be made between now and December 29, 2024. Don't want to spend that much? You can still claim a $5 gift card when you spend $20.

The Olay Head to Toe Skin Care rebate has similar terms: You'll get another $10 prepaid Visa gift card when you spend another $30 Olay Skin or Personal Care products. Purchases must be made between now and December 31, 2024.

To qualify for the rebates, you must submit receipts to P&G as proof that you purchased their products. You can do this on their website, which will prompt you to fill out a short form and upload pictures of the receipts. You can submit more than one receipt, in case you bought their products from different retailers. However, you can't submit the same receipt for multiple rebates. Trial or travel sizes don't qualify for the rebate. More restrictions apply, see the P&G site for more details.

Stack this P&G rebate with Amazon's $20 "free money" offer



Here's a way to make this P&G offer even better: Amazon has its own "stock up and save" sale rebate offer on P&G products right now. Just spend $80 on qualifying products at Amazon and the retailer will send you a $20 Amazon promotional credit. Note that these P&G products need to be sold by Amazon or Amazon Services LLC -- products sold by third-party sellers will not qualify.

Tap the button below to shop the full selection of items that qualify for this offer at Amazon. This offer expires on September 30, 2024.

Stack your rebate, again, with Amazon's best deals on P&G products

To make scoring all this "free money" even easier, we rounded up some qualifying P&G products that you can order on Amazon. Note that, in many cases, you can save even more money if you agree to sign up for Subscribe and Save on these products.

One specific deal you should know about: You'll save $10 off your purchase when you purchase four P&G products at Amazon. Tap the button below to see all the products that qualify for this individual offer.

If you're a Prime member, you can get the products quickly with the company's two-day and same-day shipping options.

Dawn Platinum Powerwash dish spray, four pack (64 oz. total): Save 15%

Charmin Ultra Strong Clean Touch family mega toilet paper (30 pack): Save 5%

Bounty Quick-Size paper towels family rolls (12 ct.): Save 5%

Tide pods laundry detergent soap pods (112 ct.)

Cascade Platinum Plus dishwasher pod (52 ct.)

Olay Smooth & Renew retinol face moisturizer (2 oz.): save 6%

Olay Cleansing & Firming body wash, four pack (80 oz. total): save 8%

