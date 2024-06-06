Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop and get a free 50" TV

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung's much-anticipated Galaxy Book4 Edge CoPilot+ PC laptop is now available for preorder, starting at just $1,350. It's available in either a 14-inch or 16-inch version, both of which feature a stunning AMOLED 2x display. And with Microsoft CoPilot+ PC support, these are among the first laptops to integrate powerful AI tools into the Windows operating system.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering a preorder discount of $380 off of what will be the full retail price of either laptop. Plus, when you preorder right now, Samsung will give you up to $535 in instant trade-in credit and throw in a brand new, Samsung 50-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV for free. You can also finance the Galaxy Book4 Edge for as little as $56.25 per month for 24 months for the 14-inch version, or $60.42 per month for 24 months for the 16-inch version.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge worth it?

Windows laptops with Microsoft CoPilot+ PC technology are new and already incredibly popular. The AI tools are designed streamline your everyday tasks and make them easier to perform.

Whether you're word processing, surfing the web, editing photos, summarizing a handful of documents, or need some language translated, the latest Windows laptops can handle these tasks and so much more.

If you choose the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge with the 14-inch or 16-inch display, the computer is powered using the new and powerful Snapdragon X Elite 2.4GHz 12-core processor. At the time of purchase, you can upgrade to the even faster Snapdragon X Elite 3.8GHz processor. The computer comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. And its casing comes in a beautiful sapphire blue.

One of the key features offered by CoPilot+ PC laptops -- that goes way beyond what a traditional Windows laptop offers -- is called Instant Recall. It allows you to find any document, email or web page almost instantly. And when you're on a video call, online class or virtual meeting, the computer can generate live captions. That's just a small taste of what CoPilot+ PC AI integrations are capable of.

Another hardware highlight offered by this new laptop includes an AKG quad-speaker system with built in woofer. It supports Dolby Atmos. You also get a built in microSD memory card slot, so you can easily expand the computer's storage at any time. Battery life is up to 18 hours for the 14-inch version of the Galaxy Book4 Edge. This gets boosted up to 21 hours by the 16-inch version.

We also love that the laptop supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 protocols and comes equipped with a generous collection of ports. Oh, and the Galaxy Book4 is incredibly thin and lightweight, too. The 14-inch version is just 10.9mm thick and weighs 2.6 pounds, while the 16-inch version is 12.3mm thick and weighs just 3.4 pounds.

With its preorder starting price of just $1,350, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge gives you a lot of computing power in an incredibly compact laptop, so it provides a really good value and excellent overall performance for the investment. And the free 50-inch TV is an added bonus that'll make a nice addition to almost any room of your home.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge starts shipping June 18, so to take advantage of this enticing preorder deal, you need to act fast. If you're a teacher, student, first responder, member of the U.S. military (or a veteran), or a government worker, you can save even more through the Samsung Offer Program.