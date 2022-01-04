8 great exercise bikes and alternatives to Peloton

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pro-Form

At $1,895 a pop, Peloton stationary bikes are not for the budget-conscious. But there are plenty of Peloton alternatives for a fraction of the cost if you still want to stream spin classes from home.

If you want a taste of the Peloton experience at a fraction of the cost, the Peloton app can be used with just about any brand of stationary bike that can hold a tablet or smartphone. The app offers spin, running, strength and yoga classes, plus many more human-led workouts. A digital membership costs $12.99 per month. You won't reach the leaderboard without a Peloton bike, but you can still participate in classes. (Many of these Peloton alternative bikes offer their own apps, but many of them also have higher monthly fees.)

Check out these eight high-tech exercise bikes below that offer a similar experience to Peloton for far less.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike

Yosuda via Amazon

This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder, and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved. Note: It doesn't come with a tablet or offer a workout streaming subscription.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $238

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike

Sunny Health & Fitness

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder ($18) for this bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $333

Stryde bike

Stryde

This stationary bike has a magnetic micro-resistance system with 100 resistance levels. It also has pedals with toe cages.

This bike comes with a 22-inch HD tablet that streams hundreds of workouts via the optional Stryde app. At a subscription cost of $29 per month, the Stryde app is more expensive than the Peloton Digital app, but the Stryde bike itself is more affordable. The Stryde app supports up to four profiles, so each family member can keep a personal workout history.

Stryde bike, $1,595

Echelon EX-3 Connect bike

Echelon

The best workout routines are often diverse workout routines. To that end, simply flip around the device holder on this model, and see more than 2,000 additional workouts meant to be done off the bike. Note that a tablet is not included, a factor that likely contributes to this stationary bike's more affordable price point. It has 32 levels of silent, magnetic resistance, and you can pick between solid black, black with red detailing or white colorways.

This bike also has its own app offering live and on-demand classes, plus scenic rides. It costs $40 per month. One subscription accommodates up to five users, which allows for competition between family and friends.

Echelon EX-3 Connect bike, $800 (reduced from $1,200)

Pro-Form Carbon CX

While a tablet is not included with your purchase of this affordable spin bike, this model does come with 3-pound dumbbells for cross-training workouts, and it has transport wheels, so it can easily be relocated if you live in a small space.

This bike offers a one-year free subscription to its app (a $468 value), which includes thousands of workouts. The trainers in the app control the Carbon CX's resistance during a workout.

Pro-Form Carbon CX, $599

Bowflex C6 bike

Bowflex

This stationary bike has 100 magnetic resistance levels and comes with 3-pound dumbbells in easy-to-reach cradles. It also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband monitor. Note that it doesn't come with a tablet.

A six-month free trial of the JRNY workout app (worth $20 per month) is included in your purchase of this bike. The app offers real-time coaching, virtual destinations and on-demand classes.

Bowflex C6 bike, $999





NordicTrack commercial studio cycle

NordicTrack via Amazon

This bike comes with a 15-inch interactive HD touchscreen display that can rotate 360 degrees, plus 3-pound dumbbells. It has silent magnetic resistance and 22 digital resistance levels.

Enjoy an included 12-month iFIT family app membership, offering live, studio and global workouts (a $396 value) when you buy this bike. You can create up to five individual profiles with the app. The iFIT trainers can auto-adjust your resistance and incline during each workout.

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle (15" screen), $1,600

Echelon Connect Sport indoor cycling exercise bike

Echelon via Walmart

This exercise bike has 32 manual resistance levels and does not come with a tablet. It has adjustable toe cage pedals.

The bike comes with a free 30-day trial of Echelon Fitness' premier membership via an app. It gives you and up to four others access to thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes. Members also get access to FitPass, Echelon's equipment-free membership, which offers HIIT, yoga, strength training and more classes. After this trial, memberships start at $20 a month.

Echelon Connect Sport indoor cycling exercise bike, $497

Related content on CBS Essentials