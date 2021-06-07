izusek via Getty Images

With worldwide travel restrictions easing and a record-breaking Memorial Day Weekend travel rush behind us, the transportation industry expects a major travel boom this summer. Just in time, luggage brands are offering deep discounts on popular styles of suitcases and other essentials.

Whether you're backpacking through the mountains with friends, jaunting to the city for a romantic weekend, flying to a resort for a luxurious vacation or even just taking a quick work trip, there are deals out there for suitcases, backpacks, duffels or overnight bags. CBS Essentials has done the research: Here are 10 great deals on luggage and gear for summer travel.

For the month-long beach vacation: Calpak Travel Ambeur carry-on

Calpac Travel

Calpak is a California-based luggage brand selling stylish, high-quality luggage that looks and feels a lot more expensive than it actually is. Luggage, available in tons of fun colors, can conveniently be purchased à la carte or as a 2- or 3-piece set -- enough for that month-long trip to the beach. Currently, all suitcases, travel bags and accessories on their website are majorly marked down, including the rose-gold-hued Ambeur, a shimmering, metallic hard-shell style.

For the luxury traveler: Mark & Graham Terminal 1 checked luggage

Mark and Graham

Anyone heading overseas on a luxurious vacation deserves a large and stylish suitcase as a travel companion. Mark & Graham's sophisticated Terminal 1 is a unique, polycarbonate suitcase with leather details, complete with a TSA-approved lock, an easy-telescoping handle and 360-degree spinning wheels. Personalized monogramming gives it a final classy touch. Currently, the white with black leather option is $80 off on the brand's website.

For the week-long surf trip: Patagonia Black Hole duffel

Patagonia via Backcountry.com

Patagonia's Black Hole collection, made out of recycled plastic bottles, is designed to withstand all weather conditions. As the name implies, this duffel bag is a toss-it-all-in solution -- perfect for those surfing, kayaking and other sporty trips that don't involve suits and dresses. There are two good reasons to be happy with a Patagonia purchase: The company has a reputation for having a low environmental impact, and Patagonia offers an "ironclad guarantee" -- if there is ever an issue with a product, they will fix it or replace it for free.

For a quick business trip: Tumi 4-Wheeled compact duffel

Tumi

Tumi is one of the most respected luggage brands in the world, known for producing high-quality, sophisticated pieces for the frequent flier. A solid option for a weekend getaway in the city or an overnight business trip, the four-wheeled compact duffel offers ample space for a few outfits and shoes and convenient pockets to hold a computer and other small electronics. Currently, the popular Tumi piece is majorly marked down, from $650 to just $390 -- just in time for summer.

For the 5-star New York City getaway: Away Travel Aluminum The Bigger Carry-On

Away

Direct-to-consumer luggage company Away Travel launched in 2015, offering sleek and sophisticated luggage for the millennial traveler. Thanks to social media and cool features like a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, the polycarbonate bags with spinner wheels amassed a fast following. The Bigger Carry-On from the aluminum collection, available in rose gold, gold, silver and black, is definitely a luxury piece from the line. Looking nearly identical to the coveted Rimowa, the perfect dupe is a fraction of the price -- $495 versus $1100.

For the minimalist: Monos Check-In Large

Monos

Monos is a Canadian brand designed for the world traveler looking for durable, minimalist chic luggage. Each suitcase features the company's trademark, unbreakable polycarbonate shell, a sturdy handle, spinner wheels and vegan leather details. Currently, every piece of the collection is 25% off at the Monos website, with a lifetime guarantee and 100-day trial period.

For the family vacation to Disney: Samsonite Freeform Hardside 28-inch bag

Samsonite via Amazon

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform, a highly rated and popular style from respected luggage brand Samsonite, can make it a whole lot easier. Extra roomy, the hardshell check-in has ample space for everyone's swimsuits, shorts and tees for the long-awaited family trip to the happiest place on earth. Regularly priced at $250, it is currently reduced to $173.

For the camping trip with friends: North Face Terra 65

The North Face

The North Face has been making built-to-last outdoor gear for decades. The Terra 65 is a go-to for experienced backpackers, offering an ample amount of space for clothes and gear and a comfortable fit. The twill beige and Sullivan green version here is currently on sale for $114 from $190 at The North Face.

For the teen traveler: Pottery Barn Teen Jet Set Supernova checked spinner

Pottery Barn Teen

Pottery Barn Teen's Jet Set Supernova is a fun and functional check-in spinner perfect for the underage traveler. With a durable outer shell and retractable spinners, it is designed for years of wear and tear. Regularly priced at $230, the bag is on offer for just $160.

For anyone with lost-luggage nightmares: Amazon Basics carry-on backpack

Amazon

Nearly everyone has a story involving lost luggage. Amazon Basics' carry-on backpack is perfect for packing a few essentials, just in case checked luggage doesn't make it to the baggage claim. In addition to offering ample space for a day or two worth of clothes, it is equipped with padded pockets for a laptop and convenient zippered pockets for everything from liquids to special documents. Normally $60, the black version is currently on offer at its lowest price ever, $33, while the red and blue are slightly more.