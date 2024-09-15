How to watch NFL football for free in Week 2: Our picks for today's best games

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2024-5 NFL season is off to a strong start and intense storylines are already writing themselves. The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have begun their campaign to win their third consecutive Super Bowl with a Week 1 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Miami Dolphins scored a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars thanks to an end-of-game rebound, while Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen pulled out all the stops to push the Bills to a 34-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Fubo is making it easy (and affordable) to watch all the big NFL games coming in Week 2, and the season ahead. The live TV streaming service offers access to all the games airing this season on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, NFL Network and ESPN.

Then read on to see the full Week 2 NFL schedule, including when and where to watch all the week's best games.

Our picks for the biggest and best games of NFL Week 2

Week 2 of the 2024-2025 NFL season offers big-time matchups you won't want to miss. Here are our picks for the top three games of the week, all available to watch live with a subscription to Fubo.

It's not just that both the Saints and the Cowboys scored Week 1 victories, it's how they won that has us adding Sunday's New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys game to our must-watch list. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott became the highest-paid player in NFL history, signing a four-year, $240-million contract extension prior to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Prescott went on to completely dominate the Browns in a 33-17 thumping that revealed a vulnerable Browns offense.

Derek Carr led the Saints to a 47-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Carr's historically uneven play was nowhere to be seen on Sunday, replaced by an energized and efficient slinger who missed just four of his 23 throws. If Carr and the Saints continue to excel as they did in Week 1, fans are guaranteed a top-tier game when the Saints face the Cowboys in Week 2.

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT)

Fox (Fubo)

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs ride into their Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals following a 27-20 Week 1 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs won by a toe (literally) and showed off a tough defense that worked well together, beating a strong Ravens team expected to be championship-worthy this season. The Bengals suffered a messy Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots, but a healthy Joe Burrow should never be underestimated.

Burrow and Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes are the last two starting AFC quarterbacks to play in the Super Bowl and Burrow is one of two quarterbacks to beat Mahomes in the postseason. The other is Tom Brady, who will be calling the Saints vs. Cowboys game earlier in the day.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT)

CBS (Fubo)

Chicago Bears fans have delighted in the hope that USC alum Caleb Williams will finally bring winning to Soldier Field. So far, so good. Williams may have had a spotty NFL regular season debut on Sunday, but the Bears secured a win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans were victorious over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 and sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud proved he wasn't a fluke last season. The Bears vs. Texans game gives the Texans a rare "Sunday Night Football" game that will display the skills of two future elite NFL quarterbacks. We'll be watching.

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT)

NBC (Fubo)

NFL Week 2 full schedule



The 2024-5 NFL regular season began on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The regular season concludes on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Below is the schedule for Week 2 of the 2024-5 NFL season. Note that the game you see on your local affiliate will depend on your geographical area.

All time Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 16

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Key dates for the 2024-5 NFL season

The 2024-5 NFL regular season began on Sept. 5, 2024, when the Super Bowl LVIII champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens.