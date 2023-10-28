How to watch today's Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins game: Livestream options, starting time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts during first half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes head west as they face UCLA for a Pac-12 showdown. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are coming off a bye week as they head into Week 9 of the 2023 NCAA college football season rested and (hopefully) recovered. Despite a strong season start, the Buffaloes have faltered in the past few weeks, causing some to call Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes team's early success a fluke. UCLA, who declined to name a starting quarterback for Saturday's showdown, comes into Week 9 with a 5-2 record. They'll hope to one more win to that record.

How and when to watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins game

Saturday's game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCLA Bruins will be played on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The game will air live on ESPN.

How to livestream the Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins game



While most cable packages include ESPN, it's easy to watch the game if ESPN isn't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all.

Stream the game on Sling TV for half price

ESPN is included in most cable TV packages. If you have don't have cable TV that includes NBC, ABC, FOX or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. This souped-up package is designed for NFL and college football super-fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get five months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $219. That works out to just $55 per month, an even better price than subscribing to just the $60 per month Orange + Blue plan. It's the most cost-effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

Watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins game with FuboTV



You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

More teams to follow during the 2023 college football season



Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97) reacts after sacking the quarterback during the college football game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 23rd, 2023 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Important dates for the 2023 college football season:

The 13-week 2023 college football season runs from Aug. 27 through Dec. 9.

Two semifinal games, the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, are scheduled for New Year's Day (Monday, January 1, 2024).

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Georgia Bulldogs want to make history: The Bulldogs struck gold last season when they won back-to-back national championships, beating the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in 2022. Since 1936, no college team has won three-in-a-row. The Bulldogs are hoping to change all that. Head coach Kirby Smart has focused on leadership skills for his players, stating the team's biggest opponent is "complacency." Coming into Week 9, the Bulldogs are one of nine teams that remain undefeated. Three-peat? Anything's possible with this squad.

Football fans can't get enough of the Colorado Buffaloes: Coach Prime made headlines during the offseason. Only ten scholarship players from the Buffaloes' 2022-season roster remain on the team after Sanders took advantage of transfer portal rules to revamp the team's roster. Prime's in his first season as the Buffaloes coach and he'll hope to work the same magic on the Buffaloes program as he did in his successful three years at Jackson State. 4-4 coming into Week 9 after a disastrous 46-43 loss to Stanford last week. The Buffaloes are rested following a Week 8 bye, but the 5-2 UCLA Bruins squad are going to make the Buffaloes work hard for a victory.

How will all the college football shake ups shake out? In July 2022, UCLA and USC finally agreed on something. The frenemy rivals would both leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten in 2024. This summer, Colorado announced it would return to the Big 12. Since then, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have announced an exodus from the Pac-12 to the Big-12 at the end of the 2023 season. Washington and Oregon State are also ditching the Pac-12 for the Big 10 at the same time.

The school shuffling won't affect the 2023 season much, but expect journalists to talk about it to no end. With the Pac-12 currently down to just four teams for the 2024 season, the demise of the Pac-12 is sure to be one of the biggest stories of the season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide came into the 2023 season ranked No. 4. Saban and company aren't going to be comfortable with the demotion and will surely be a major threat to the Bulldogs scoring that three-peat. Ohio State has arguably one of the best receiver rooms in college football led by the dazzling Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes are undefeated coming into Week 9, just one win above the 7-1 Alabama Crimson Tide. As the season progresses, the race for the national championship heats up.

