How long does Amazon's October 2024 Prime Day sale last?

Amazon will soon hold an encore to its iconic Amazon Prime Day sale. This October the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale will included tons of doorbuster savings on major electronics like Apple AirPods, TVs and smartphones, home goods (such as robot vacuums and mattresses), and just about everything else you can think of. The best news: Even before the Prime Big Deal Days sale event kicks off October 8, you can get pre-sale deals on hundreds of bestselling items right now.

This is the perfect time to get some early holiday shopping in, or treat yourself to that product that you've had on your wishlist all year. But you'll need to catch these deals before they end, so keep reading to find out how long Amazon's October 2024 Prime Big Deal Days sale will last and where to find the best deals available righty now at Amazon.

How long does Amazon's October 2024 Prime Day last?

The next Amazon Prime Day Big Deals sale takes place October 8 through October 9, but Amazon has already begun offering some amazing deals on popular products that you can take advantage of today.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are mega-event sales during which Amazon slashes prices on tens of thousands of popular items. The sale lasts for just two days. Inventory on many products that go on sale is limited, so if you want to get the best deals, shop early to snag the items you want at a deep discount.

Top pre-Amazon October Deal Days deals you can shop now



There's no need wait for the October Prime Big Deal Days event to kick off. Right now, there are all sorts of great deals to be found shopping on Amazon. Our team of expert deal seekers has curated this pre-sale roundup of awesome money-saving offers.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (40% off)



Need a quick and easy way to find your favorite shows, even if your TV is rather old? This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

It provides great-looking 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR and more, but there's nothing confusing or complicated about setup -- which might be exactly what you're looking for.

The Alexa-enabled voice remote lets you search through and launch your fave shows with just your voice. Plus, you can ask Alexa to help control your smart home devices, too.

Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $30, so you can get it for 40% off its normal price.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $89 (31% off)



The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still among the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user and on a budget.

These are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They easily connect to your other Apple gear when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds, these are an affordable option.

The AirPods (2nd Generation) should not be confused with the more advanced AirPods Pro 2, which are Apple's top-of-the-line wireless earbuds. For help choosing which AirPods model is best for you, check out our newly-updated 2024 Apple AirPods buyer's guide.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $190 (24% off)



Apple continues to add new functionality to its highest-end wireless earbuds. In fact, the FDA recently approved the AirPods Pro 2 to function as over-the-counter hearing aids.

Even if your hearing isn't impaired, the AirPods Pro 2 offer powerful features that make listening to any type of audio an absolute pleasure. And they work extremely well during hands-free calls, too.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 offer active noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and a slew of other features. Plus, they're IP54-rated for sweat, dust and water resistance.

These AirPods come with a wireless charging case. They make the perfect audio companions to an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook or iMac. And right now, these bestselling wireless earbuds are 24% off, so you can purchase them for just $190.

For help deciding which Apple AirPods model is best for you, be sure to check out our newly-updated 2024 Apple AirPods buyer's guide.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo (3554): $300 (32% off)



If you have a lot of floor space, there's no longer a need to manually vacuum it all. The latest robotic vacuums, like this popular iRobot Roomba i3 Evo, can work autonomously and on a preset schedule to keep your home's floors clean and dirt-free.

Using the iRobot smartphone app, you can set a schedule for when and how often you want this robot vacuum to clean each room of your home. Or, using a simple voice command, you can activate it to quickly clean up a newly formed mess. Using smart mapping technology, the robot learns the layout of your home, so it can avoid crashing into furniture or accidentally falling down stairs.

One feature we like is that it automatically empties its bin on its own for up to 60 days, so it basically cleans up after itself by emptying its vacuum bin into an enclosed bag that's easy to dispose of. This robot uses iRobot's proprietary three-stage cleaning system that relies on dual multi-surface rubber brushes to agitate and lift dirt.

For a limited time, Amazon has discounted the Roomba i3+ Evo by 32%, which brings its price down to just $300.

Ninja AF101 air fryer (4 quart): $90 (31% off)

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8-stars.

This air fryer can reach up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It features four cooking modes, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for just $90 (regularly $130).

Dewalt 20V Max cordless compact drill kit: $99 (45% off)



During both Amazon Prime Day and Amazon Prime Deal Days sale events, Dewalt power tools are always wildly popular, especially when Amazon reduces their prices by 45% or more.

Right now, this bestselling 20 volt cordless drill and driver kit, which includes two rechargeable battery packs and a charger, is on sale for just $99. And Dewalt is also throwing in its iconic tool bag to store and transport your new power tool.

The drill's high speed transmission delivers two speeds — either 0 to 450 or 1,500 rpm — so it can handle a range of fastening and drilling applications. Users of this drill also love the ergonomic handle that delivers comfort and control.

Based on more than 45,500 reviews on Amazon, the Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill/driver kit has earned a 4.8-star out of five rating. Plus, Amazon reports it sells more than 20,000 of these drills every month, so you know it's built to get the job done.

Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $65 (54% off)



The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made from ABS plastic, which is extremely lightweight and durable. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets.

Choose from multiple colors, but keep in mind that price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 54% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

This carry-on usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy it for just $65.

Keurig K-Mini single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker: $60 (40% off)



Enjoy your daily caffeine fix with this bestselling and easy to use Keurig K-Cup coffee maker. Choose between hundreds of K-Cup coffee, tea, hot cocoa and other drink varieties. This version of the coffee maker can brew up individual 6-ounce or 12-ounce servings.

Best of all, it's just five inches wide, so it takes up minimal kitchen counter space. The coffee maker's removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup. Plus, the auto off feature turns off your coffee maker 90 seconds after your last brew, which helps to save energy.

At the moment, Amazon is selling this popular Keurig coffee maker for a whopping 40% off, so you'll pay just $60 (instead of its usual $100 price). Amazon sells more than 10,000 of this coffee maker model per month. Based on more than 100,000 user reviews on Amazon, it's earned an impressive 4.5-star rating out of five.

Apple AirTag 4-pack: $79 (20% off)

AirTags are the perfect Apple accessory to help you quickly locate any item that one of these Bluetooth trackers is attached to, such as your wallet, purse, keys, TV remote, or eyeglass case.

These reliable trackers use a worldwide network of connected iPhones to help you find anything you've misplaced (as long as an AirTag is attached to it). Once it's been activated, you can locate an AirTag using your iPhone, iPad or Mac that's connected to the internet.

Also, you can use the AirTag's Precision Finding feature to locate an item your tracker is attached to when you're nearby, but the item is out of sight, such as when the TV remote or your keys slip under a couch cushion. Using an AirTag is also a great way to prevent yourself from accidentally leaving an item, like your purse, behind at a restaurant. Each water-resistant AirTag uses a replaceable battery that lasts up to one year.

You can buy these smart trackers individually, or get the best deal on a four-pack right now. The four-pack typically retails for $99 at Apple, but right now, it's marked down to $79 on Amazon.

Amazon 50" Fire 4K 4-Series TV: $300 (33% off)

If you need a TV for a guest room, child's bedroom or other smaller space, check out this 50-inch Amazon Fire 4-Series smart TV that's now on sale for 33% off. This sale brings the TV's price down to just $300.

This TV comes with an Alexa voice remote and runs using the popular Amazon FireTV OS. This means it's ready to stream content from all of the popular services you subscribe to, including Amazon Prime Video, which comes free with your Amazon Prime membership.

This is a 4K resolution TV that supports HDR10 and HGL, plus Dolby Digital Plus for sound. And since the Amazon Alexa digital assistant is integrated into this TV, you can use the voice remote to control the TV and any other compatible smart gear that's installed in your home. On the back of the TV, there are four HDMI ports, so it's easy to connect your cable box, a sound bar, video game console or other gear.

Based on more than 38,700 reviews on Amazon, this TV has earned a 4.5-star rating out of five, so you know people love it.

Cosori 9-in-1 air fryer: $90 (25% off)

As Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale event looms closer, we're discovering more and more bestselling products being heavily discounted. Take this Cosori 9-in-1 air fryer. It's currently on sale for 25% off, so you can purchase it for just $90.

Not only has this air fryer earned a 4.8-star out of five rating on Amazon, based on more than 3,300 reviews, it also continues to sell more than 10,000 units per month.

This is a six quart capacity air fryer that offers five fan speeds. It can reach up to 450-degrees Fahrenheit and uses 95% less oil, so the food it prepares is healthier to eat. And the smartphone app associated with this air fryer includes more than 100 easy to follow recipes.

Because this is a 9-in-1 device, it can air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, prepare frozen foods, proof, reheat, and keep foods warm. It's the perfect alternative to using a traditional oven, microwave or dehydrator. Plus, the non-stick cooking basket and detachable components make cleaning a breeze, since they're dishwasher safe.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Amazon Prime Day deals?



During the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, many discounted products will be available to everyone. However, a large number of deep discounts on popular products will only be available to Amazon Prime members. So, if you haven't joined Amazon Prime yet, what are you waiting for?

For just $14.99 per month or $139 per year, you get unlimited, free, two-day (or less) shipping on virtually everything you purchase from Amazon. You also get free access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, the Prime Gaming service, the Prime Reading services, free GrubHub+, extra savings on prescription medications and much more.

How you can sign up for Amazon Prime

Right now, you can get a 7-day free trial of Amazon Prime for just $1.99.A regular Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

What other stores are holding competing Prime Day sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon sale event offers the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to have sales at the same time.

Do products on sale during Amazon Prime Day sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Prime Day sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought during Amazon Prime Day be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.



