Hottest holiday gifts for her in 2021

Women: They're awesome. And you probably have at least one woman on your holiday shopping list who no doubt deserves a gift that's equally awesome. Maybe you're an awesome woman, and you're looking to put a treat for yourself under the tree.

We put together a list of some thoughtful holiday gifts for the women in your life. Whether she loves jewelry or snuggling up to watch LeBron James and the Lakers -- or both -- we've got you covered. And once you're finished shopping for the marquee gifts to put under the tree, head over to this link to check out our recommendations for fun and inexpensive stocking stuffers.

This year, when holiday shopping, time is of the essence. According to experts, rule No. 1 in 2021 is don't wait. Shipping delays and supply chain disruptions are very much in the forecast. But, fortunately, you still have time to get the hottest holiday gifts for her (and time to make the early 2021 holiday shipping deadlines).

Here is CBS Essentials' curated list of thoughtful gifts for the women in your life.

Unique Vintage flapper-style dress

So far, the 2020's have been less than festive. So, if you're looking to re-ring in the new decade this December 31, it's totally understandable. And why not dress the part while you're at it? This festive flapper dress from Unique Vintage is the perfect way to ask her, "What are you doing New Years Eve?"

Unique Vintage Nadine flapper dress, $78

Girlfriend Collective R&R Hoodie

For a quiet night in, opt for this cozy hoodie from sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective. Girlfriend makes its fabrics from recycled post-consumer goods -- in this case, from water bottles. So this gift isn't just cute and comfortable, it's also good for the planet.

Girlfriend Collective R&R hoodie in color Moon, $78

Dyna-Glo propane gas grill

If you're shopping for a grill master, this two-burner propane model from Dyna-Glo is big enough to cook for a crowd but small enough to fit on an apartment patio (where permitted). It even comes with a handy side burner, so she won't have to run back and forth from grill to stovetop to babysit a simmering pan.

Dyna-Glo propane grill, $208

Audio-Technica Bluetooth record player

If you're shopping for an audiophile who loves vinyl records, this stylish Bluetooth-enabled turntable from pro-level audio manufacturer Audio-Technica will be a welcome gift. Listen on wireless headphones, or plug in the RCA output cables to your existing powered speakers for a more old-school listening experience.

Audio-Technica Bluetooth turntable, $229

NBA League Pass

If hoops are more her thing, you could spring for a season of NBA League Pass. Annual memberships start at $120 to watch live games for a single team or $200 to watch live games from any team (local blackout restrictions apply).

NBA League Pass, $120 and up

The Always Pan from Our Place

This cult-favorite pan (and featured Nordstrom gift guide item) is designed to replace eight pieces of cookware. It's a fry pan, a skillet, a steamer, a spoon rest, a sauté pan and more. It's also pretty and available in nine colors.

Our Place Always Pan, $145

Adornmonde rose gold crystal necklace

Tell her she's your moon and stars with this rose gold and crystal necklace from Instagram-famous jewelry company Adornmonde. This necklace is also available in yellow gold and rhodium-plated silver.

Adornmonde necklace with moon and stars, $126

Click and Grow Smart Garden 9

If she's always wanted an herb garden, but has never had adequate space to start one, the Click and Grow is a thoughtful gift that just keeps giving. This self-watering garden system allows anyone to grow 100% organic herbs, fruits and vegetables indoors without worrying about sunlight, fertilizer, soil pH or much of anything, really. Each seed pod is loaded with all the right nutrients for that specific plant.

The Smart Garden 9 comes with nine complimentary seed pods — three basil pods, three lettuce pods and three mini tomato pods.

Click and Grow offers other Smart Garden sizes, including the mini Smart Garden 3 ($100) and the three-tiered Smart Garden 27 ($600).

Click and Grow Smart Garden 9, $200

Forest print bed blanket

Bring the outside in with this textured cotton forest print blanket from Urban Outfitters. This design comes in twin and full/queen sizes.

Full/queen size forest print blanket, $189

Personalized home state butcher block cutting board

If you're shopping for a home chef with a soft spot for her home state, this custom butcher block cutting board will warm her heart -- and earn a prominent place on her countertop.

Personalized butcher block cutting board, $140

