These Black Friday gift card deals are like getting money for free (plus other great gift card ideas)

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and with supply chain issues, you may not be able to find the gift you wanted this year. And making shopping even more challenging this year is the fact that scammers are building fake shopping websites with otherwise sold-out products "available" to dupe holiday shoppers.

With all the craziness and uncertainty facing this holiday season, it may be safer to give your friends and family gift cards this Christmas or Hanukkah. And more cost effective too -- there are a number of stores offering discounts on the face value of gift cards right now.

One of the biggest merchants out there, Amazon, currently has a gift-card deal that's not to be missed: When you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you get a $10 Amazon credit two days later. That's free money in your pocket this holiday season. (Note that you'll need to be signed in to your Amazon account to see and cash in on the deal.)

Best Buy, too, is offering a number of digital gift cards for 15% off their face value this Black Friday.

There aren't supply-chain issues with gift cards -- e-cards can be sent virtually without relying on UPS or the post office. If you don't want to deal with mail delivery slowdowns and supply chain issues, gift cards are a great gift choice in 2021. Consider the discounted gift cards from Amazon, Best Buy and more ahead -- plus some full-price gift card options that are sure to delight this holiday.

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get $10 back

Here's a really sweet deal for gift card shoppers: You'll get a $10 credit to your Amazon account when you spend $50 on an Amazon gift card now. (This deal is limited to first-time gift-card buyers only, and you need to be signed in to your Amazon account to view it.)

Amazon gift card

Save 15% off gift cards at Best Buy

We love discounted gift card deals, because it's like getting money for free. Thankfully, there are a ton of gift cards on discount right now at Best Buy for Black Friday: You can save 15% on Uber Eats gift cards, 15% off select restaurant gift cards, 15% off entertainment gift cards and 15% off select retail gift cards. There's even a deal on Apple gift cards: You'll get a bonus $15 Best Buy gift card when you buy a $100 Apple gift card (limit one per customer).

Get a $50 Gap (Athleta, Old Navy, Banana Republic) gift card for $42.50

Get a $50 H&M gift card for $42.50

Get a $50 Panera gift card for $42.50

Buy a $100 Apple gift card, get a $15 Best Buy card free

Save $20 on PlayStation Plus gift cards

A PlayStation Plus subscription is a must-have if you're playing games online -- not only does it allow you to play games online with friends, it also gives you access to a selection of games to download for free every month. Normally priced at $60 per year, you can get a one-year PlayStation Plus membership gift card for just $40 at GameStop.

One-year PlayStation Plus membership card, $40 (regularly $60)

Personalized Visa gift cards

Gift cards can feel impersonal sometimes, but not this one. You can put the photo of your choice on a Visa gift card at GiftCardMall.com. You can choose any dollar amount between $10 and $250 to put on the personalized card.

Personalized Visa gift card

Thrive Market gift card

Anyone can shop organic food, home and beauty brands at wholesale prices with a Thrive Market gift card. Gift them a shopping credit from $25 to $200, a one-year membership, or both.

Thrive Market gift card

Territory Foods gift card

They can get healthy pre-made meals by local chefs, delivered to their door, with a Territory Foods gift card. Territory Foods has meals for a variety of dietary preferences, and the menus rotate regularly to guarantee zero food boredom. Choose from five meals ($65), 10 meals ($130), 15 meals ($195) or a custom amount.

Territory Foods gift card

Mejuri gift card

Everyday fine jewelry brand Mejuri has both digital and physical gift card options from $25 to $500.

Mejuri gift card

Sorel gift card

Let them pick their own new pair of winter boots this year with a Sorel gift card. Choose from $25 to $500 in a digital or plastic gift card.

Sorel gift card

Sunbasket gift card

Allow them to try a subscription meal delivery service with a Sunbasket gift card. You can load it with as much money as you'd like and email it to its recipient, or print it at home.

Sunbasket gift card

Bandier gift card

Give the gift of luxury activewear with a digital Bandier gift card. Select amounts ranging from $25 to $1,000 in this card, redeemable in stores or online.

Bandier gift card

Discounted Starbucks gift cards

A Starbucks gift card is a classic gift for a coffee lover. If you want to save a few bucks on your purchase, consider buying your gift cards on CardCash -- the site is currently offering up to 4.1% off on Starbucks card purchases. (You can get even bigger discounts at CardCash on other coffee and coffee-adjacent franchises, such as Dunkin Donuts, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and Krispy Kreme.)

Starbucks gift card

Nordstrom gift cards

Walmart is a good one-stop shop for new gift cards, especially if you want a selection of multiple retailers. Choose from $25 or $50 gift cards to spend at Nordstrom -- or whatever your recipient's favorite department store is.

Nordstrom gift card

Sephora gift cards

Shopping for a makeup lover? Pick from a plastic or e-gift card, plus choose the amount you'd like to put on it at GiftCards.com. You can even schedule the delivery of your Sephora e-gift card for now or later.

Sephora gift card

Discounted Uber Eats gift cards

Raise is another smart option for discounted gift cards: You can get 2% in Raise Cash when you buy one, plus there are even more discounts available for first-time buyers. Find $25, $50, $100 and $200 gift cards to spend on Uber Eats, or other brands.

Uber Eats gift card

Retail therapy choice e-gift card

This e-gift card is a good choice because it can be spent at Ulta, Lululemon, Wayfair, Gap, Macy's or Nordstrom Rack. Choose how much you'd like to put on it and schedule its delivery for now or in the future.

Retail therapy choice e-gift card

