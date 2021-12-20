Where to buy face masks online after CDC updates COVID Omicron variant guidelines

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Face mask mandates are returning in some parts of the country. Hello Africa / Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's current recommendation is that fully vaccinated Americans in parts of the country with "substantial or high transmission" of COVID-19 should wear face masks indoors. In some places throughout the country, such as New York and California, wearing masks indoors is again mandatory.

The CDC says, in its most recent update on the omicron variant, that vaccination is the best step the public can take to protect against severe illness and slow the emergence of new variants. But, the agency notes, "masks offer protection against all variants."

The CDC further recommends face masks that have multiple layers of material. For extra protection, a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask is recommended (double masking). Wash your cloth masks between uses, and be sure to only wear disposable masks once.

The CDC recommends against single-layer masks, and masks that do not form a proper leak-free fit over your mouth and nose.

There are plenty of face mask options still available for purchase online for adults and children alike from Amazon, Nordstrom, Home Depot and more, including N95s. And many are available at big discounts. Here are some mask options you can shop right now.

Madewell assorted adjustable adult face masks (3 pack)

Nordstrom

Pick up these face masks from Madewell, currently on deep discount at Nordstrom, to go with all your fall fashion looks. These cotton masks feature three-layer construction with a filter and adjustable ear loops. They're also available in two other color and print combinations.

Madewell assorted adjustable adult face masks (3 pack), $9.90 (reduced from $24)

Caraa printed universal adult masks (4 pack)



Caraa

These dual-layer pastel masks from Caraa come in a cheery confetti print. They're washable, have a nose wire and can be used with a filter. There are other prints available too.

Caraa printed universal adult masks (4 pack), $25

Under Armour Sportsmask

Amazon

The moldable, washable Under Armour Sportsmask (available in multiple sizes) offers breathing room between your mouth and the mask surface, so you're not constantly inhaling mask fabric while trying to exercise. Made with a three-layer construction.

Under Armour Sportsmask

Lululemon ear loop face mask (3 pack)

Lululemon

These sweat-wicking masks from Lululemon, available in nine colorways, are a comfortable-to-wear choice for working out. While this mask is designed for exercise, note that it is not a medical-grade mask and it may not be ideal for day-to-day use.

Lululemon ear loop face mask (3 pack), $38

Nordstrom adult face masks (4 pack)

Nordstrom

These washable, double-layer masks from Nordstrom, made out of jersey cotton, feature a tie dye print and a built-in cotton filter pocket. Adjustable ear loops with sliding straps help secure it in place on your face.

The four pack of masks is currently 76% off -- that's less than $1.50 per mask. And better yet, for each package of masks purchased, Nordstrom will donate a mask to "help protect kids and families in our communities."

Assorted adult face masks (4 pack), $5.90 (reduced from $25)

3M Aura N95 respirator (10 pack)

Amazon

These disposable N95 masks by 3M feature an adjustable nose clip, chin tab and a low-profile design that directs air away from the nose panel to reduce eyewear fogging. Sold as a 10 pack.

3M Aura N95 respirator (10 pack), $18 (regularly $20)

N95 disposable multi-purpose respiratory mask (25 pack)

Home Depot

Home Depot has several N95 mask options, including this 25-pack of N95 face masks. These are a highly protective option, though these N95 face masks are not recommended for those with respiratory problems, as they may restrict air flow. Be sure to shop for N95s from trusted retailers only; there are tons of counterfeit N95 masks for sale online.

N95 disposable multi-purpose respiratory mask (25 pack), $42

Herschel classic fitted face mask

Herschel

These Herschel masks, available in eight colors and prints, currently have a buy one, get one free discount. They're made with three layers and have a sleeve that fits an air filter. They have an adjustable nose bridge and ear loops. They also come with a connection lock that you can wrap around your head and attach to both loops to ease the pressure of the loops on your ears.

Herschel classic fitted face mask, $15 (buy one get one free)





Oakley MSK3 anti-fog face mask

Oakley

If you struggle with your glasses or sunglasses fogging up when you wear a face mask, try this no-slip Oakley mask, which promises to solve this issue. It fits snugly on the face and has adjustable straps. It has an aluminum nose bridge that allows for easy adjustments around your glasses, and a semi-rigid mask body that promises to keep the mask slightly off your face for improved breathability. (Replacement filters are available for purchase.)

Oakley MSK3 anti-fog face mask, $60

Related content from CBS Essentials: