Coffee lover gifts that they'll appreciate every morning

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you go to bed thinking about your morning coffee, this gift guide, filled with new coffee makers, bean grinders, curated boxes and more, definitely has something for you. Cavan Images/Getty Images

There are people who enjoy a nice cup of coffee in the morning, and then there are those who need it. This holiday season, be sure to check out all the best coffee lover gifts for the beloved java-fan in your life. From bean grinders to curated coffee and snack boxes, from a new Nespresso machine to an old-school French press, there are endless coffee gifts that will upgrade that coffee-enthusiast's caffeine routine.

Trying to find a great gift for a barista-level aficionado? A nitro cold brew coffee maker could be the way to their heart. Know a coffee consumer who's constantly on the go? A collapsible travel mug or portable espresso maker will make their lives a whole lot easier. And for those slow sippers, do yourselves a favor and grab a self-warming smart mug to keep your drink at the perfect temperature for as long as you'd like it.

From coffee advent calendars to an electric coffee bean roaster, CBS Essentials has compiled a list of buzz-worthy gifts likely to please any caffeine-fiend, keep reading below to check out the best gifts for coffee lovers.

Williams Sonoma compostable coffee capsule advent calendar

Williams Sonoma

Who doesn't love the fun and surprise of an advent calendar? With 24 Nespresso-compatible capsules in six flavors, celebrating the countdown to the holidays has never been more enjoyable for a coffee lover thanks to this advent calendar from William Sonoma.

Williams Sonoma compostable coffee capsule advent calendar, $40

Stojo On The Go coffee cup

Stojo via Amazon

This collapsible silicone coffee cup easily fits in your pocket when it's empty. This leakproof travel cup is also dishwasher safe, and made to suit both hot and cold beverages.

Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup, $15

Handheld milk frother

Zulay via Amazon

Create a barista-level latte in just a few minutes with this handheld frother.

Handheld Milk Frother, $15

Keurig K-Select coffee maker

Keurig via Amazon

Perfect for a family or small office, this Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill. And for tea lovers, this model dispenses hot water without a K-Cup.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $100 (regularly $130)

Nanopresso portable espresso maker

Food52

With this ultra-light device, your caffeine fix is available anywhere you need it -- no electricity required. Add boiling water and ground beans and voila: espresso-on-the-go.

Nanopresso portable espresso maker, $64

Ember temperature control smart mug

Ember via Amazon

For the slow sipper-- this temperature controlled mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.

Ember temperature control smart mug, $130

The Coffee Fix box

Mouth

Get your caffeine fix and satisfy your sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and chocolate goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole-bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold-brew bean bag.

The Coffee Fix box, $74 and up

uKeg nitro cold brew coffee maker

Food52

Nitro-brew coffee fiends: This one's for you. The uKeg nitro cold brew coffee maker allows you to make homemade nitro cold brew. With double-walled vacuum insulation, your brew will stay cold all day, and keep creamy and fresh for up to two weeks.

uKeg nitro cold brew coffee maker, $199

Stagg EKG electric kettle

Nordstrom

For the tea (or coffee) and tech-enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen to make afternoon tea a professional barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop.

Stagg EKG electric kettle, $189

Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind electric coffee grinder

Hamilton Beach via Amazon

Grinding your own beans fresh every morning is easy with the right grinder -- such as this inexpensive Hamilton Beach model.

Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind electric coffee grinder, $17

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker

Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $33

Electric coffee bean roaster

Jiawanshun via Amazon

Looking to take your custom coffee experience one step beyond simply grinding your own beans? This machine allows you to roast beans yourself so you can pinpoint the perfect roast level for your morning cup of coffee.

Electric coffee bean roaster, $89 and up

Keurig K-Slim coffee maker, single serve

Keurig via Amazon

Compact, energy efficient, yet powerful: This space-saving Keurig coffee maker makes cups of coffee (up to 12 ounces) within minutes.

Keurig K-Slim coffee maker, single serve, $80 (regularly $120)

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker

Nespresso

This Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker by De'Longhi is a sleek machine made with 54% recycled materials and energy-saving automatic turn off.

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker, $169

Breville BES870BSXL the Barista Express

Breville via Amazon

If you are looking for barista quality, then the 4.7-star rated Breville Barista Express is it! This professional machine features controlled bean grinding, digital temperature control, low-pressure water pre-infusion and a steam wand perfect for making coffeehouse-style latte art.

Breville BES870BSXL the Barista Express, $600 (regularly $700)

Related content from CBS Essentials: