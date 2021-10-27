Coffee lover gifts that they'll appreciate every morning
There are people who enjoy a nice cup of coffee in the morning, and then there are those who need it. This holiday season, be sure to check out all the best coffee lover gifts for the beloved java-fan in your life. From bean grinders to curated coffee and snack boxes, from a new Nespresso machine to an old-school French press, there are endless coffee gifts that will upgrade that coffee-enthusiast's caffeine routine.
Trying to find a great gift for a barista-level aficionado? A nitro cold brew coffee maker could be the way to their heart. Know a coffee consumer who's constantly on the go? A collapsible travel mug or portable espresso maker will make their lives a whole lot easier. And for those slow sippers, do yourselves a favor and grab a self-warming smart mug to keep your drink at the perfect temperature for as long as you'd like it.
From coffee advent calendars to an electric coffee bean roaster, CBS Essentials has compiled a list of buzz-worthy gifts likely to please any caffeine-fiend, keep reading below to check out the best gifts for coffee lovers.
Williams Sonoma compostable coffee capsule advent calendar
Who doesn't love the fun and surprise of an advent calendar? With 24 Nespresso-compatible capsules in six flavors, celebrating the countdown to the holidays has never been more enjoyable for a coffee lover thanks to this advent calendar from William Sonoma.
Williams Sonoma compostable coffee capsule advent calendar, $40
Stojo On The Go coffee cup
This collapsible silicone coffee cup easily fits in your pocket when it's empty. This leakproof travel cup is also dishwasher safe, and made to suit both hot and cold beverages.
Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup, $15
Handheld milk frother
Create a barista-level latte in just a few minutes with this handheld frother.
Keurig K-Select coffee maker
Perfect for a family or small office, this Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill. And for tea lovers, this model dispenses hot water without a K-Cup.
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $100 (regularly $130)
Nanopresso portable espresso maker
With this ultra-light device, your caffeine fix is available anywhere you need it -- no electricity required. Add boiling water and ground beans and voila: espresso-on-the-go.
Nanopresso portable espresso maker, $64
Ember temperature control smart mug
For the slow sipper-- this temperature controlled mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.
Ember temperature control smart mug, $130
The Coffee Fix box
Get your caffeine fix and satisfy your sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and chocolate goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole-bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold-brew bean bag.
The Coffee Fix box, $74 and up
uKeg nitro cold brew coffee maker
Nitro-brew coffee fiends: This one's for you. The uKeg nitro cold brew coffee maker allows you to make homemade nitro cold brew. With double-walled vacuum insulation, your brew will stay cold all day, and keep creamy and fresh for up to two weeks.
uKeg nitro cold brew coffee maker, $199
Stagg EKG electric kettle
For the tea (or coffee) and tech-enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen to make afternoon tea a professional barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop.
Stagg EKG electric kettle, $189
Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind electric coffee grinder
Grinding your own beans fresh every morning is easy with the right grinder -- such as this inexpensive Hamilton Beach model.
Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind electric coffee grinder, $17
Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker
For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.
Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $33
Electric coffee bean roaster
Looking to take your custom coffee experience one step beyond simply grinding your own beans? This machine allows you to roast beans yourself so you can pinpoint the perfect roast level for your morning cup of coffee.
Electric coffee bean roaster, $89 and up
Keurig K-Slim coffee maker, single serve
Compact, energy efficient, yet powerful: This space-saving Keurig coffee maker makes cups of coffee (up to 12 ounces) within minutes.
Keurig K-Slim coffee maker, single serve, $80 (regularly $120)
Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker
This Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker by De'Longhi is a sleek machine made with 54% recycled materials and energy-saving automatic turn off.
Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker, $169
Breville BES870BSXL the Barista Express
If you are looking for barista quality, then the 4.7-star rated Breville Barista Express is it! This professional machine features controlled bean grinding, digital temperature control, low-pressure water pre-infusion and a steam wand perfect for making coffeehouse-style latte art.
Breville BES870BSXL the Barista Express, $600 (regularly $700)
