CBS Essentials readers can save 25% on this extra-large bedding ahead of Daylight Savings

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Big Blanket Co

If you and your partner are always fighting over the sheets and duvet at night, this deal is for you. Big Blanket Co is known for its extra-large blankets, but the brand also recently released a cotton bedding collection. The Sateen Dream big bedding collection features large, cozy bedding with ultra-deep pockets. The bedding is 25% larger than standard bedding, so you can say goodbye to fighting over the covers.

Right now, CBS Essentials readers can get the bedding for 25% off with code "EXTRAROOM".

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream sheets (queen), $134 after coupon (reduced from $179)

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream pillowcases, $29 after coupon (reduced from $39)

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream duvet cover (queen), $134 (reduced from $179)

Big Blanket Co Big Duvet insert (queen), $209 (reduced from $279)

Best sheet and bedding deals of March 2023

Refresh your bed and get a better night's sleep this spring with these excellent bedding deals.

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set: $48

Amazon

"This comforter set by pioneer woman is gorgeous," raves one Walmart reviewer. "It is soft and great quality just like the other one I have in a different color scheme."

The adorable 4-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes, full/queen and king. Choose between nine different, colorful designs (while they're available).

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set, $48 (reduced from $69)

Casper SuperSoft comfy bundle: $191

Casper

"When Casper launched their SuperSoft sheets set I wasn't totally sold. How soft could sheets ever actually be? As it turns out, very soft." shares CBS Essentials Senior Writer Lily Rose. "I am delighted to say these are the most comfortable sheets I have ever had the pleasure of sleeping in. Not only are these sheets soft to the touch, they're warm enough to snuggle in without overheating. These sheets are my new must-have for the colder months."

Casper's SuperSoft sheets are made with 100% brushed cotton. This Comfy bundle comes with a SuperSOft sheet set and two original Casper pillows.

Choose from three colors.

Casper SuperSoft comfy bundle, $191 (regularly $239)

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set: $159

Brooklinen

Social media has been buzzing about Brooklinen's ultra-comfy sheets lately. This Brooklinen luxe core sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The sheets are high-quality 480-thread-count cotton sheets. The sheet set is available in several spring colors including sage in calm waters, basil and warm grey.

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set (queen), $159 (reduced from $199)

Brooklinen Woven Texture bedding collection: $220

Brooklinen

Brooklinen launched a new bedding collection for spring -- and you can save 20% on it now with Brooklinen's Sleep Week sale. The brand-new ornamental Woven Texture bedding collection includes new duvet covers and shams adorned with three-dimensional embroidery details. The collection is available in two colors, rainwater, and soft oat. The items can be purchased individually, but you'll get a much better deal if you buy them as a set.

Brooklinen Woven Texture duvet set, $220 (reduced from $324)

MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set: $265

Magic Linen

Upgrade your bed with luxurious linens. This breathable duvet cover set comes in 22 colors and prints on the MagicLinen site. It comes with a duvet cover and two standard- or queen-size pillowcases.

This set is available in twin, queen and king sizes.

MagicLinen ivory linen duvet cover set (queen), $265 (reduced from $331)

Essentia organic cotton sheet set: $207



Essentia

Essentia's organic cotton sheet set is made from certified organic sateen cotton. The sheet set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet features an eleven-inch pocket. The sheet set is 20% off during Essentia's Sleep Month Sale. The discount is applied in your cart.

Essentia organic cotton sheet set (queen), $207 (reduced from $259)

Mellanni sheet set: $35

Amazon

This Mellanni sheet set is made of a light, soft brushed microfiber that is fade, stain, and wrinkle-resistant. The set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. It is available in over 40 colors and patterns including several fun spring colors.

Mellanni sheet set (queen), $35 (reduced from $48)

Nolah bamboo sheet set: $90 and up

Nolah

Nolah's breathable and satin-smooth bamboo sheets are majorly discounted right now. The sheet set is currently 50% off for Sleep Week. Pricing varies by size.

Nolah bamboo sheet set, $90 and up (reduced from $179)

Boll & Branch signature embroidered sheet set: $339

Boll & Branch

This premium sheet set is woven from Boll & Branch's signature super soft organic cotton and features delicate stitch embroidery. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Boll & Branch embroidered sheet set, $339 (reduced from $378)

Best blanket deals in March 2023

Shop weighted blankets, extra-large blankets, throws and more on sale now.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket: $143

Big Blanket Co

If you and your partner are always fighting over the covers, it may be time to get a bigger blanket. This 10 foot by 10 foot extra large throw blanket is large enough to keep everyone covered throughout the night in bed or while lounging around on the couch. The blanket comes in a variety of fun colors including limited-edition options perfect for spring. Be sure to apply the 10% coupon at checkout.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $143 after coupon (reduced from $169)

Luna cooling weighted blanket: $68



Luna

Weighted blankets provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better -- but they can be a bit warm for spring and summer. Thankfully, Luna makes a cooling weighted blanket to help you enjoy the benefits of a weighted blanket while staying cool. The Luna weighted blanket is made with a breathable bamboo outershell and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is 20% off right now on Luna's website, but you can save another 15% with code "SLEEPWEEK15".

Luna bamboo cooling weighted blanket (queen), $68 (reduced from $100)

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket: $119

Brooklinen

This large 50-inch by 7-inch blanket is the brand's first 100% cotton throw blanket.

It comes in three spring colors; sand, dried rose and basil.

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket, $119 (reduced from $149)

Tuft and Needle Percale quilt

Tuft and Needle

This Tuft and Needle quilt is made with made with soft organic cotton and diamond-stitching. It comes in two fun spring colors and offers the ideal weight and warmth for any season.

The quilt is currently 40% off for sleep week.

Tuft and Needle Percale quilt, $132 (reduced from $220)

Nolah bamboo weighted blanket: $90

Nolah

This Nolah bamboo weighted blanket features a glass microbead filling that gives the blanket a comforting, calming weight to help you sleep. It also features a double-sided bamboo cover that is breathable, and naturally antibacterial. The blanket is 70% off right now during Sleep Week.

Nolah bamboo weighted blanket, $90

Best mattress topper deals in March 2023

Not ready to splurge on a new mattress? No problem. You can still upgrade your sleep with a new mattress topper instead.

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper: $200

Tuft & Needle

Turn an uncomfortable mattress into a dream with this foam mattress topper. The topper features a non-skid bottom. The bed essential is made with cooling material, making this a great choice for sweatier sleepers.

Available for six bed sizes.

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper, $200

Saatva mattress topper: $325 and up

Saatva

Saatva offers three material options for its mattress topper; graphite, latex and foam. The brand states that each mattress topper was thoughtfully designed to elevate your sleep experience and prolong the life of your mattress.

Saatva mattress topper, $325 and up

Essentia zero gravity mattress topper: $479

Essentia

This organic latex foam mattress topper is designed to eliminate pressure points for a zero gravity experience. It is 1.5 inches thick and provides a plush comfortable surface to sleep on. The mattress topper is 20% off during Essentia's Sleep Week sale, but the discount applies in cart.

Essentia zero gravity mattress topper, $479 and up

Essentia DormIQ mattress topper

Essentia

This natural memory foam mattress topper adds a mid-contour to any existing sleeping surface for better pressure relief and increased blood circulation through the body. It is available in 2 different thicknesses either a 1-inch or 2-inch natural memory foam topper. The mattress topper is 20% off during Essentia's Sleep Month Sale. The discount is applied in your cart.

Essentia DormIQ mattress topper, $439 and up (reduced from $549)

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper: $103

Brooklinen

Brooklinen's cozy down alternative mattress topper features a soft microgel fill to give your mattress a soft protective layer.

Customers can save 20% on this cozy mattress topper now at Brooklinen.

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper (queen), $103 (reduced from $129)

Best pillow deals in March 2023

Tired of waking up with neck pain from old, flat pillows? Then it's time to invest in better pillows.

Casper Sleep original pillow: $50

Amazon

The Casper Sleep original pillow is made with a polyester microfiber fill for a plush, comfortable sleep. The pillow features a cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to improve airflow and keep you cool while you sleep.

Casper Sleep original pillow (standard), $50 after coupon (reduced from $65)

Zamat butterfly cervical memory foam pillow: $53

Zamat Sleep

If you wake up with neck pain, a good cervical pillow can be a game changer. With an ergonomic shape and adjustable height, this pillow offers excellent support for your head and neck whether you sleep on your back, stomach or side. It is made of CertiPUR-US-certified memory foam.

Zamat butterfly cervical memory foam pillow, $66 (reduced from $80)

You can also save on a bundle with the Zamat cervical pillow, a pillowcase and a Zamat NekGenic cervical traction device.

Zamat NekGenic total sleep bundle, $120 (reduced from $166)

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow: $105



Eli & Elm

Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow from Eli & Elm with a U-shape design. This pillow promises to be temperature regulating and has a breathable cotton cover.

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow, $105 (reduced from $131)

Essentia Forma organic foam pillow: $183

Essentia

The Essentia Forma organic foam pillow features a ribbed contour surface that is designed to alleviate pressure on the cranium while also allowing for more airflow throughout the night. The Forma pillow is suitable for back and side sleepers. The pillow is 20% off during Essentia's Sleep Month sale. The discount is applied in cart.

Essentia Forma organic foam pillow, $183 (reduced from $229)

Related content from CBS Essentials