Big savings are coming! What to expect from the Discover Samsung Event September 9

Big savings are on the horizon, between September 9 and 15, as Samsung kicks off its annual fall Discover Samsung sale event. Here's a peek at some of the deals you can expect -- including up to 11% off on smartphones, up to 34% off on TVs, up to 39% off on major appliances and up to an amazing 45% off on the latest Samsung Galaxy Book laptops.

And the best news: Some of these deals are already live and available right now.

Discover Samsung: Preview the sale, plus save right now

It's not often we can preview the sales that a company will be hosting, but our friends at Samsung have given us a peek on ways you can save money during the Discover Samsung event, happening between September 9 and 15. Don't wait until the last days to snag the best deals, though. In many cases, inventory is limited, and demand for the latest smartphones, mobile devices, laptops, appliances and TVs is already very high.

These deals are available right now, so you don't even need to wait for the Discover Samsung sale event to kick off!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: Save up to $1,500 with trade-in

Samsung

For a limited time, get up to $1,200 off this feature-packed, Galaxy AI-driven, folding smartphone with an eligible trade-in, plus enjoy an extra $300 off the phone during the Discover Samsung sale. That's a savings of up to $1,500.

Plus, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade (from 256GB to 512GB). And if you purchase a new Galaxy smartwatch or wireless earbuds at the same time, you get an extra 25% off these popular accessories, too.

Check out our in-depth review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 to discover what makes this folding smartphone so versatile and useful to power Android users.

You can purchase the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 from Samsung, or have it activated with Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or US Cellular at the time of purchase. Choose from five casing colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6: Save up to $800

Samsung

Hands down, one of the most popular smartphones on the market right now is the latest edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Flip6 is full or new features, including Galaxy AI integration, a longer battery life, a more robust screen and better overall performance.

Be sure to read our hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy X Flip6 to discover all of the reasons why we love this folding smartphone, and why you will too.

During the Discover Samsung event, get up to $650 in instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone, plus get a free memory upgrade (from 256GB to 512GB). That's a $120 value. And if you purchase a Samsung smartwatch or wireless earbuds at the same time, you get an extra 25% off these additional devices.

You can purchase the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 from Samsung, or have it activated with Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or US Cellular at the time of purchase. Choose from seven casing colors.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 laptop: $1,250 (Save $650)

Samsung

Samsung offers an impressive lineup of Windows and Chromebook Plus laptops -- all of which feature the latest CoPilot+ PC or Google Gemini AI functionality, combined with stunning displays, a long battery life and a compact design that makes each model easy to transport.

Right now, save $650 on the bestselling Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 laptop. It's a Windows device that runs using an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. It comes configured with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. It also features a two-in-one design, so the screen folds over, allowing you to use it as a tablet or traditional laptop.

Samsung also is offering up to $500 instant trade-in credit with an eligible device. You can purchase the laptop outright, or finance it for just $52.09 per month for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1,050 (Save $150)

Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is Samsung's latest and most powerful tablet. It offers a 14.6-inch touchscreen display and comes with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. This is a Wi-Fi-only tablet that's available in either graphite or beige.

For a limited time, Samsung has slashed $150 off the price of this tablet, but is also offering up to $800 in instant trade-in credit with an eligible device. You can purchase the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra outright, or finance it for $43.75 per month for 24 months.

You'll discover the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablets are all on sale, so you can save some serious cash and choose the ideal screen size, processor and configuration.

Samsung 65" Frame TV: $1,600 (Save $400)

Samsung

Many of our readers love the Samsung Frame smart TV. It offers a wonderfully detailed and vibrant picture and impressive overall performance. Plus, it's designed to be hung on a wall, where it resembles a framed picture. And when the TV is not being used, it displays famous works of art, allowing you to transform a room into an art gallery.

Because the Frame offers a matte display, it eliminates virtually all unwanted glare and reflections. Plus, it makes paintings look incredibly real. You can choose from a variety of bezels to match your home's decor.

The Frame is available in a variety of screen sizes -- all of which are on sale. The 65-inch version, which is the ideal size for most living rooms and bedrooms, is on sale for $400 off, which brings the price down to $1,600.

Be sure to read our full review of the popular Samsung Frame TV to discover all of its impressive features and learn why it can make the perfect addition to your home.

Samsung 77" S90D OLED TV: $2,600 (Save $1,100)

Samsung

Many of Samsung's latest TVs, in all popular screen sizes, are being discounted in conjunction with the Discover Samsung sale event. This includes this 77-inch OLED TV that's normally priced at $3,700, but is now on sale for just $2,600.

You can purchase this smart TV outright or finance it for $108.34 per month for 24 months. This TV offers a bright and detailed OLED display with a refresh rate up to 144Hz. This makes it perfect for watching sports and action movies, as well as gaming.

And 77 inches is the perfect size to serve as the centerpiece for a home theater setup. You can expect an immersive picture quality, thanks to support for HDR+. HDR10+ and HLG. The TV also features a filmmaker mode and game mode; supports Dolby Atmos sound; and has a built-in 2.1 channel speaker system. You also get a generous selection of ports.

Samsung 120" Premiere LPU7D 4K smart laser projector: $3,000 (Save $800)

Samsung

If you're looking to create an immersive home theater experience, featuring a displayed picture that's up to 120-inch, Samsung's Premiere is the ideal laser projector for the task. It offers 4K resolution and is able to showcase more than a billion colors with high contrast. This means you get enhanced clarity, regardless of what you're watching.

And because this ultra short throw projector has built in smart TV functionality, you can access and showcase all of your favorite streaming content from almost any popular video streaming service. The projector also does a really nice job using AI to upscale lower resolution content to as close to 4K resolution as possible.

For a limited time, not only will you save $800 on this powerful laser projector, but Samsung is throwing in a free Freestyle 2nd Gen portable projector (an $800 value), which can easily be moved from room to room within your home.

Purchase the LPU7D outright, or finance it for $125.01 per month for 24 months. The projector is great for watching TV shows, movies, sports or any other video content, as well as for gaming. It can also be controlled using the Samsung SmartThings app, so it can serve as a full-featured entertainment hub.

Samsung 57" Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K Quantum mini-LED curved gaming monitor: $1,800 (Save $700)

Samsung

Whether you're a serious computer gamer or workaholic who needs a lot of on-screen real estate, you can't go wrong with this premium 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. It's an HDR 1000 curved monitor with a lightning-quick 240Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond (GtG) response time.

The Neo G9 uses Quantum mini-LEDs to provide color accuracy, combined with extreme detail and definition — regardless of what you're viewing. The monitor offers a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It also comes with an ergonomic stand.

During the Discover Samsung sale event, you can snag this gaming monitor for $700 off, which brings its price down to $1,800. You can also finance it for $75.01 per month for 24 months. The Neo G9 is the world's first dual UHD monitor with a whopping 7,680 x 2,160 pixel resolution. And for gamers, the monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator: $3,399 (Save $1,616)

Samsung

When it comes to smart refrigerators, the Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex is one of the best options out there, especially when it's on sale for more than $1,600 off its usual price. This means you can have it delivered and installed in your home for just $3,399. Samsung will even haul away your old appliance for free. You can also purchase Samsung Care+ for $1 to keep your fridge in tip-top shape.

During the Discover Samsung sale event, you also get a $100 credit toward a future Samsung appliance purchase. And if you have an eligible mobile phone to trade in, you could get up to $527 in instant trade-in credit toward the purchase of this cutting-edge fridge.

Samsung is also throwing in a free set of fridge panels, so you can customize the appearance of the fridge with your kitchen decor (this is a $430 value), but to take advantage of this bonus, you need to purchase one set of panels with the fridge.

We love the Bespoke 4-door Flex because it has the AI-driven Family Hub touchscreen built in, plus it can be controlled using the SmartThings app running on your phone. We're also fans of the fridge's modern design and 29-cubic-foot capacity. This is just one of several Samsung refrigerators being discounted during the Discover Samsung event.

Samsung Bespoke Laundry Hub: $1,799 (Save $1,000)

Samsung

The latest Samsung washers, dryers and washer/dryer combos, like the company's popular Bespoke Laundry Hub, are all on sale. In this case, you can snag $1,000 off the latest Laundry Hub model, which features a 4.6-cubic-foot capacity, front load washer and a 7.6-cubic-foot-capacity gas dryer. (A version with an electric dryer is also available for the same discounted price.)

The controls are conveniently located in the middle of the two appliances, so they're easily accessible. This washer/dryer combo has Samsung's proprietary OptiWash and AI Optimal Dry features, so the unit detects soil level and fabric types and adjusts settings as needed during each wash and dry cycle.

The washer can also auto-dispense the perfect amount of liquid laundry detergent and fabric softener based on each load. And of course, this appliance can be controlled using the SmartThings app.

Right now, in addition to the discounted price, Samsung is throwing in free shipping, installation and haul away of your old appliances. For just $1 more, you get a two year Samsung Care+ extended warranty (a $129 value). Purchase the Laundry Hub outright or finance it for $74.96 per month for 24 months. You also get a bonus $100 credit good toward the purchase of a future Samsung appliance.

More of our favorite early access deals

Samsung

Head over to Samsung right now -- even before the Discover Samsung sale event kicks off -- to discover more deals on bestselling products. Here are a few additional highlights that we're most excited about:

The latest Samsung gear is really smart

One of the great things about the latest Samsung products is they're super-smart. This means they can be controlled using the SmartThings app running on your smartphone or tablet. And with the help of the latest Galaxy AI artificial intelligence you'll find in Samsung's smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs and appliances, your everyday tasks become easier and less time consuming.

This includes recording calls, classes, meetings or conversations and have them transcribed and summarized almost instantly; summarizing documents or websites; translating content between languages in almost real time; and composing text for emails, documents, reports or just about anything else.

The Discover Samsung sale event is the perfect time to upgrade all of your gear and save a fortune in the process.