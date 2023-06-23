CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung's Fourth of July sale is on now. During the deals event, the retailer has slashed the prices of many Samsung washing machines, including customer-loved top-load washers. But that's not all! Samsung has a great deal for customers that bundle their laundry appliance purchases. The tech and appliance retailer is offering $75 off when you bundle two appliances, $200 off for three appliances and $350 off for four or more. Plus, buy two or more Samsung Care+ plans for just $25 each. That's a steal -- the plans normally retail for $130 a piece.

Top-load washing machines can do it all. The experts at CBS Essentials have found a variety of top-rated washing machines with a large to ultra-large washer capacity. All of these machines have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive reviews. Keep reading to shop GE appliances, Samsung washers, Maytag washing machines, Speed Queen washers and an LG washer with multiple wash options. Many of these models are on sale now.

Speed Queen top-load washer, $1,329 (regularly $1,661)

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $779 (regularly $1,199)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $800 (regularly $1,035)

These laundry appliances include quick wash, heavy-duty and deep-water washing options for everything from duvets and towels to large loads of laundry. These home appliances come in a variety of colors including stainless steel, black, white, blue and more.

If you think it might be time to buy the best top load washer for your home, keep reading to discover the best top-load washing machines in 2023 below.

Shop the Samsung Fourth of July sale

Now through July 4, you can enjoy weeklong discounts on many Samsung products, but you'll also want to check back often for special daily deals and flash sales. We'll be updating you daily as new deals drop, so keep coming back to CBS Essentials for all of the latest offerings before they sell out.

Keep reading to shop the best washer and dryer deals at the Samsung Fourth of July sale or click the button below to shop all Samsung Fourth of July deals.

When should I buy a new washing machine?



Is it time to replace your old washing machine with a new front-loading laundry appliance? Experts say you should replace your old washing machine every 12.6 years. They report that your machine's lifespan can vary by a number of factors: stress, abrasion, maintenance, technological change, fashion, shift in values and other external environmental influences. That means a brand new front-load washing machine should last you about as long.

Of course, if the washing machine you currently own just isn't right for you or your family, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

What is the best top-load washing machine to buy?

The best washing machines to buy include smart features such as AI technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, antimicrobial capabilities, super speed and a bevy of wash cycle options to tackle a small load or a large load of laundry. If you have a large family or know that you like to wash your king-size duvet once a week, consider a large or ultra-large capacity washing machine.

The best top-load washing machines in 2023 suit a variety of needs. They come from reliable top-load washing machine brands such as Samsung and LG. Keep reading to discover the best top-load washing machines in 2023 that you can shop right now.

The best top-load washing machines in 2023

We've found the best top-load washing machines in 2023. These washing machines are all have an at least four-star rating and include tons of positive reviews. Many of these home appliances are on sale now. If you're looking for a front-load washing machine, click here.

Samsung smart top-load washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set: Save $740

Samsung

You'll save $740 when you buy this washer and dryer set from Samsung during the retailer's Fourth of July sale. The duo includes a 5.2-cubic-foot washer and a 7.4-cubic-foot dryer. Both appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,258 (regularly $1,998)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer: Save $420

Samsung

This 5.5-cubic-foot washer can wash eight pounds of laundry in just 28 minutes. Its built-in water faucet lets you pre-treat soiled or heavily stained clothes. Scrub items right inside your washer, no laundry room sink needed.

This 4.5-star-rated laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $779 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung top-load washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+: Save $300

Samsung

Looking for a washing machine that won't whir and bang? This 4.3-star-rated Samsung top-load washer is outfitted with Samsung's Vibration Reduction Technology+ to reduce noise and vibration for quiet washing, plus a soft-close lid. This 4.5-cubic-foot washer features an extra-high water level to ensure you can soak even your biggest loads of laundry.

Samsung top-load washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+, $549 (regularly $849)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance has been outfitted with a bunch of cool tech. It features an extra power button to boost stain-fighting performance and Maytag's Advanced Vibration Control to reduce vibration to help keep disruptive noise to a minimum. Its Auto Sensing tech automatically adjusts the water level for the optimal clean and you can customize each cycle with Maytag Cycle Memory, which stores your last setting choices and then applies those options the next time you use that cycle.

This laundry device can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $800 (regularly $1,035)

Speed Queen top-load washer



Speed Queen via Appliances Connection

Speed Queen's 4.6-star-rated, top-load washer features six pre-set cycles and four temperature options. The 3.2-cubic-foot washer can finish a full load of washing in about 30 minutes.

Unlike many washing machines, this top-load washer doesn't feature a lid lock. That can be a big plus if you've discovered mid-load that you've forgotten a pair of pants or a couple of socks.

Speed Queen top-load washer, $1,329 (regularly $1,661)

LG mega-capacity smart top-load washer with TurboWash3D Technology

LG via Appliances Connection

Fit more into your washing machine with this 5.5-cubic-foot LG top-load washer. This home appliance can clean a full load of laundry in 29 minutes. It features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can stop, start and select a cycle remotely via your smartphone. This washing machine features a stainless-steel tub to avoid chips that can snag and ruin clothing.

This 4.6-star-rated washer is on sale now.

LG mega-capacity smart top-load washer with TurboWash3D Technology, $799 (regularly $919)

GE Profile top-load washer with Smarter Wash Technology and FlexDispense

GE via Appliances Connection

GE's adaptive Smarter Wash Technology enables optimization of cleaning power and fabric care within each cycle. Anti-microbial protection is built into key washer components to help prevent odor-causing bacteria in areas like the tub, dispenser drawer and drain hose. The top-load washing machine features dedicated dispensers for detergent, detergent packs and fabric softeners.

This 4.6-star-rated washer is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity so you can start, stop, and monitor your laundry from your smart phone and receive real-time notifications and updates.

GE Profile top-load washer with Smarter Wash Technology and FlexDispense, $643 (regularly $903)

Related content from CBS Essentials