New Year's resolutions: Best selling self-help books for a fresh start in 2023

Getty Images

We're still a few days away from 2023, but there's no reason why you can't get started on your New Year's resolutions now. Amazon has an ever-changing list of its bestselling self-help books to check out, perfect for living your best life in 2023.

'Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within' by David Goggins (paperback), $18

"Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear (hardcover), $12

"The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" by Michelle Obama (hardcover), $17

Below, the bestselling self-help books, with reads from Michelle Obama, James Clear and more. They're available for your Kindle as well. Click the button below to see the full list of bestselling self help books on Amazon.

Prefer to listen? Audible has a $5.95 per month for four months intro offer, or a 30-day free trial available right now.

1. 'Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within' by David Goggins

Amazon

Read the memoir of retired Navy SEAL David Goggins for tips on mental strength.

"This book offers excellent practical tips to help you become a mental beast," an Amazon reviewer says.

'Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within' by David Goggins (paperback), $18

'Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within' by David Goggins (Kindle), $9

2. 'Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones' by James Clear

Amazon

Would you like to form a new (healthy) habit? This book holds strategies for forming good habits and breaking bad ones.

"One of the core concepts in 'Atomic Habits' is to focus on the small improvement," reviewer Tom Venuto says. "The impact a 1% improvement per day can make may appear negligible at first, but Clear makes a compelling argument that, in the case of habits, thinking small produces the biggest results over time."

"Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear (hardcover), $12

"Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear (Kindle), $13

3. 'The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times' by Michelle Obama

Amazon

The follow-up to Michelle Obama's beloved memoir "Becoming" is here. She shares strategies for keeping your calm in today's uncertain world.

"She says right in the beginning that there's no magic formula for dealing with the constant change and endless anxiety of life," an Amazon reviewer says. "What she does offer is a glimpse into her personal toolbox, with some anecdotes about how she gained and uses the particular tools."

"The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" by Michelle Obama (hardcover), $17

"The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" by Michelle Obama (Kindle), $17

4. 'The 48 Laws of Power' by Robert Greene

Amazon

Author Robert Greene draws from philosophers and influential people to make up the 48 "laws of power." This controversial book purports to help you spot those who want to take advantage of you and how to take power yourself.

"'The 48 Laws of Power' illuminates many ways that predatory people can gain power over anyone who is not aware of the manipulation and power games they play," an Amazon reviewer says. "And while it may take some practice, study and a keen eye for detail, anyone can learn to spot these (often subtle) power struggles and often even turn the tables on the enemy at hand!"

"The 48 Laws of Power" by Robert Greene (paperback), $12

"The 48 Laws of Power" by Robert Greene (Kindle), $17

5. 'The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom' by Don Miguel Ruiz

Amazon

This oldie but a goodie is based on ancient Toltec wisdom. It offers a code of conduct to combat self-limiting beliefs.

"The Four Agreements are very simple, but very profound," an Amazon reviewer says. "To embrace and live each of the Four Agreements is to find yourself experiencing personal freedom--possibly as never before."

"The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom" by Don Miguel Ruiz (paperback), $8

"The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom" by Don Miguel Ruiz (Kindle), $8

6. 'Let That Sh*t Go: A Journal for Leaving Your Bullsh*t Behind and Creating a Happy Life' by Monica Sweeney

Amazon

Pick up this profanity-laced guided journal to leave the past in the past.

"Before I decided it was time to go and see a therapist, this book started me on my journey of letting things go," an Amazon reviewer says. "It helped me realize how negative people can be and how we need to focus on the positive things in life."

"Let That Sh*t Go: A Journal for Leaving Your Bullsh*t Behind and Creating a Happy Life" by Monica Sweeney (paperback), $9

'Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds' by David Goggins

Amazon

Another retired Navy SEAL memoir makes the list. Hear the story of David Goggins, who is also a top endurance athlete.

"If you really want to change, you want to stop making excuses for yourself and push yourself to the limits, this is the book," an Amazon reviewer says.

"Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds" by David Goggins (paperback), $18

"Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds" by David Goggins (Kindle), $9

