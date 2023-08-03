Best laundry deals in 2023: Shop customer-loved washing machines and electric dryers on sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

This summer is full of hot laundry deals. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found slashed prices on customer-loved washing machines and electric dryers. These laundry appliances from reputable brands including Samsung, LG, Maytag and more, are known for their reliability, longevity and design.

These washer and dryer are equipped with smarts that let you stop and start laundry remotely and use sensors and powerful laundry tech for the perfect clean. Big family or just a ton of roommates? We've found large and even ultra-large capacity machines that are on sale now. Check out the best laundry deals ahead.

Top products in this article:

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $850 (regularly $1,035)

Best washing machine deals in 2023

We've found the best washing machines in 2023 on sale now. Shop washing machines with built-in sensors, AI technology, noise reduction and more.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: Save $1,112

Samsung

The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for completed loads in as little as 30 minutes.

The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,846 (reduced from $2,958)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance has been outfitted with a bunch of cool tech. It features an extra power button to boost stain-fighting performance and Maytag's Advanced Vibration Control to reduce vibration to help keep disruptive noise to a minimum. Its Auto Sensing tech automatically adjusts the water level for the optimal clean and you can customize each cycle with Maytag Cycle Memory, which stores your last setting choices and then applies those options the next time you use that cycle.

This laundry device can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $850 (regularly $1,035)

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash

Samsung

The six-cubic-foot washer's FlexWash function features two individually controlled washers in one. You can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings and options. This on-sale model uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and it can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash

Samsung

This five-cubic-foot Samsung washer is small but mighty. It can wash a load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes.

Plus, it features a range of smart abilities that older washers just don't have. The must-have home appliance is equipped with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh. Its auto dispense system lets you fill your detergent drawer with up to 20 loads of detergent and softener, and will accurately dispense the right amount of cleaning solution for a perfect wash, every time.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard



Samsung

Samsung has slashed the price on this five-cubic-foot smart dial front-loading washer. The 4.6-star-rated laundry appliance can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes.

The washer is equipped with smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing cycles. It features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can receive end of cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash and schedule cycles on your time right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings App.

It's also a good option if you're looking for a quiet washing machine. This Samsung appliance uses Samsung's Innovative Vibration Reduction Technology+ to reduce noise and vibration for quiet washing.

Samsung smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer



Samsung

Looking for something larger? This 5.5-cubic-foot washer can wash eight pounds of laundry in just 28 minutes. Its built-in water faucet lets you pre-treat soiled or heavily stained clothes. Scrub items right inside your washer, no laundry room sink needed.

This 4.5-star-rated laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

Samsung large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence

LG

This LG laundry appliance uses AI technology to select the optimal wash settings. Download the LG ThinQ app to control your appliance from your smartphone. Start cycles, check time remaining and more. This 5.2-cubic-space washer is a good size for couples and small families.

Looking for a smart washer and dryer combo? If you have the matching LG dryer, this washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence, $1,099 (regularly $1,649)

Best electric dryer deals in 2023

Pair your washer with one of the best electric dryers in 2023. Shop top-rated dryers from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Maytag and more. Many of these smart dryers can be operated remotely from your smart phone and use AI tech and internal sensors to detect the perfect drying and time settings for your laundry load.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry



Samsung

This electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This on-sale Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicate dryer and allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently.

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in as little as 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button

Maytag via Best Buy

Need more power and more space? This massive 4.5-star-rated, 7.4-cubic-foot Maytag dryer features an Extra Power button. Hitting the button boosts drying power on any cycle by extending time, heat and tumbling. The on-sale dryer includes a Reduce Static setting that adds a fine mist of water to tumbling items near the end of the cycle to stop clothing and sheets from clinging.

Not home? No problem. Use the Maytag app to remotely start or stop your appliance and receive end-of-cycle notifications.

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button, $900 (regularly $1,125)

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door

LG

This 4.7-star-rated dryer features a dual-opening door to make unloading clean laundry a breeze. The LG home appliance is outfitted with sensors that detect moisture and auto-adjusts drying time to saving energy.

The machine's FlowSense duct clogging and clean filter indicators alert you when it's time to clean the ducts and lint filter for the best possible dry.

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door, $849 (regularly $1,150)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry

Samsung

This massive 7.5-cubic-foot dryer can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing. The dryer's AI-powered Smart Dial learns and recommends your favorite drying cycles and lets you customize your cycle list.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer

Samsung

This 4.7-star-rated extra-large capacity dryer features integrated Wi-Fi to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more. This Samsung dryer measures 7.4-cubic-feet, making it an excellent choice for large families or people who go through a lot of laundry.

According to the brand, this Samsung dryer's Steam Sanitize+ cycle removes 99.9% of germs and bacteria, over 95% of pollen and kills 100% of dust mites. The home appliance's multi-steam technology steams away wrinkles, odors, and static.

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $729 (regularly $999)

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system



Whirlpool via Best Buy

Whirlpool makes a 4.6-star-rated dryer that boasts an end-of-cycle periodic tumbling option to prevent creases and wrinkles. The top-rated home appliance features three temperature selections and 14 settings.

This extra-large capacity seven-cubic-foot dryer is on sale at Best Buy now.

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system, $530 (regularly $675)

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer



Beko via Appliances Connection

This Beko ventless condensing electric dryer tops Energy Star's most efficient electric dryer list of 2023.

The eco-friendly dryer features 15 cycles, including jeans, sanitize and fitness wear. It's on sale now.

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer, $1,399 (regularly $1,745)

Related content from CBS Essentials

