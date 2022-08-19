Best juicers in 2022, plus juicer deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Drinking fruit and vegetable juice is an easy (and delicious) way to sneak more nutrients into your diet. Green, orange, red, yellow -- no matter the color of juice you drink, a great juicer can level up your health game and save you money in the long run, especially if you already buy juices at the store.

Here are the best juicers in 2022, according to verified reviewers.

When it comes to buying the best juicer for you, it's important to consider what kind of juices you're planning on making. A centrifugal juicer will work best with hard fruits and vegetables. If you want to juice spinach, kale and other greens, consider a (more expensive) cold-press juicer instead. You should also pay attention to features -- if you don't want to cut up fruits and vegetables before juicing, you'll need a juicer with a large feeder chute.

CBS Essentials sourced the best fruit, veggie and citrus juicers on the market according to reviewers, selecting the highest-rated, best-selling and overall most efficient models from a variety of brands. Shop our top juicer picks from Breville, Cuisinart, Hurom, Hamilton Beach and Smeg below.

Breville Juice Fountain Plus

A great option for beginner juicers or people making single servings, the budget-friendly (but high quality) Breville Juice Fountain Plus has a 3-inch fruit chute, dual speeds and a 32.5-ounce juice jug.

Breville Juice Fountain Plus, $171 after coupon (reduced from $180)

Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus

This dual-speed 70-ounce juicer boasts an extra-wide, 3.5-inch whole fruit chute, allowing you to quickly juice fruits and veggies without cutting them beforehand. It also features a cold extraction system to deliver the maximum amount of vitamins and minerals usually compromised by heat and processing.

Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus, $280

Hurom HP Slow Juicer

This personal-juicer powerhouse yields up to 10 batches of cold-pressed juice in minutes. It also creates nutritious nut milks, tofu, sorbets and more. The 4.4-star juicer is available in white, pink and mint.

Hurom HP Slow Juicer, $322

Cuisinart CJE-2000 combination juice extractor/citrus juicer

This space-saving gadget offers two functions. The first is extraction, which rapidly juices fruits and vegetables with a grinding disk, 220W of force. A micro-mesh basket filters out pulp and peels. The Cuisinart CJE-2000 also functions as a citrus juicer, using a high-powered, push-activated motion.

Cuisinart CJE-2000 combination juice extractor/citrus juicer, $180

Mueller Austria juicer

One of the most popular juicers on Amazon (with more than 25,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.3 stars), the Mueller Austria juicer is a good value. The dual-speed gadget produces 16-ounce servings and features a 3-inch chute. It also features an automatic shut-off switch to protect against jamming or overheating.

Mueller Austria juicer, $70 (reduced from $90)

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth juicer and Big Mouth Premium

The Big Mouth and Big Mouth Premium juicers from Hamilton Beach are both equipped with 3-inch chutes. The less expensive model, an 800W juice extractor, comes with a 16-ounce juice cup and a cleaning brush for the strainer, while the premium juicer boasts 850W of power and dual speeds. Plus, the Premium juicer comes with a patented cleaning tool that sweeps away pulp to cut strainer-cleaning time in half, and a 40-ounce, BPA-free pitcher.

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth juicer, $78

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Premium, $130

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer

An efficient, three-speed juicer with dual chutes for narrow or wide fruits and veggies, the NutriBullet trumps the competition in terms of extras. Equipped with a 27-ounce sealing juice pitcher, two glass to-go jugs and freezer trays, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro boasts everything needed to juice, store and drink your beverages.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer, $128 (reduced from $160)

Smeg citrus juicer

For those interested only in citrus juicing, Smeg's retro-styled electric juicer serves as an easy-to-use, aesthetically pleasing option. With an 80W motor and drip-free spout, you can make your favorite juice or lemonade without a mess.

Smeg citrus juicer, $200

