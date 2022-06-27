Prepare for 2022 summer blackouts: The best generators and batteries for your home in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When the power goes out this summer, don't get caught unprepared. Investing in a new generator now will protect you against power loss due to fallen electrical lines and 2022's expected rolling blackouts.

Check out the best generators and batteries to prepare your home for the worst.

Jackery portable power station with lithium battery (200 W), $187 (reduced from $300)

Champion power equipment portable inverter generator (2000 W), $450

DuroMax dual fuel portable generator (13,000 W), $1,799

While shopping for generators and batteries for your home, it is important to note that not all generators are available for sale in every state. California, for example, has strict emission requirements that may impact the availability of certain generators. (Fortunately, there are solar-powered generator options that meet these strict emission requirements.)

We found generator options perfect for every home, from smaller, portable power stations to larger generators that can run for hours. Here are the best generators and batteries in 2022 across a wide range of budgets.

The best generators and batteries for your home

Choose from propane, gasoline and solar-powered home power generators to prepare your home and family for outages this summer.

Westinghouse portable generator with remote start (7,500 W)

Amazon

This high-power portable generator from Westinghouse offers 7,500 running watts (the wattage while the generator is continuously running) and 9,500 peak watts (the maximum wattage that can be reached at start-up). It supports remote start and comes with a remote start keyfob to easily turn the generator on or off from anywhere in your home. It can operate for up to 11 hours on a 6.6-gallon gasoline fuel tank.

Westinghouse portable generator with remote start (7,500 W), $859 after coupon (reduced from $954)

Jackery portable power station with lithium battery (200 W)

Amazon

The Jackery portable power station is a compact and affordable option. With its lightweight design, this battery station is ideal if you want a backup power supply for home, and a travel-friendly power source while camping. This solar-powered backup battery is compatible with the Jackery SolarSaga 60- and 100-watt solar panels, though they are sold separately.

Jackery portable power station with lithium battery (200 W), $187 (reduced from $300)

Choose from the SolarSaga 60-watt solar panel or the SolarSaga 100 solar panel for use with the Jackery portable power station:

SolarSaga 60W solar panel, $180 (reduced from $200)

SolarSaga 100W solar panel, $299

Wen dual inverter generator with fuel shut-off and CO shutdown sensor (4,000 W)

Amazon

The Wen dual inverter generator features a shutdown sensor that automatically turns off the generator if dangerous levels of carbon monoxide are detected. It can be powered by either gasoline (4,000 W peak; 3,200 W running) or propane (3,200 W peak; 2,900 W running).

Wen dual inverter generator with fuel shut-off and CO shutdown sensor (4,000 W), $838

Champion power equipment portable inverter generator (2,000 W)

Amazon

The Champion power equipment portable inverter generator can run on gas or propane. It features 2,000 peak watts, 1,700 running watts and up to 11.5 hours of run time. Weighing just 39 pounds, this is a relatively lightweight and portable high-powered generator.

Champion power equipment portable inverter generator (2,000 W), $450

Geneverse solar generator (2,000 W)

Amazon

If you want to brace yourself for long-term outages, consider the Geneverse solar generator. It offers 1,000 watts of running power and 2,000 watts of peak power. The generator comes with two solar panels included.

Geneverse solar generator for home (2,000 W), $1,424 after coupon (reduced from $1,499)

DuroMax dual fuel portable generator (13,000 W)

Amazon

The DuroMax dual fuel portable generator can run on gasoline or propane. It offers 10,500 running watts and 13,000 peak watts on gasoline. With propane, it offers slightly less power at 9,975 running watts and 12,350 peak watts.

This generator is approved for sale in all 50 states.

DuroMax dual fuel portable generator (13,000 W), $1,799

PowerSmart 2,200-watt portable inverter generator

Amazon

The PowerSmart portable inverter generators offers 1,900 watts of running power, 2,200 watts of peak surge power and a 10.5 hour run time. It includes two AC outlets, two USB-A ports and a DC port to power a variety of electronics, appliances and other home essentials.

PowerSmart portable inverter generator (2,200 W), $460 after coupon (reduced from $500)

