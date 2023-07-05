CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best front-load washing machines in 2023. These front-load washing machines include the latest and greatest in laundry tech, including smart features that are compatible with your smart home. All the included front-load washers are rated four-stars or higher and feature tons of positive reviews.

Shop high-efficiency washing machines with built-in sensors, AI technology, vibration reduction, super speed and more. No matter if you're tackling dirty clothes or need to hit quick wash on a load of towels and bedding, these top-rated front-loading washing machines can get the job done.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart dial front-load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front-load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence, $1,099 (regularly $1,649)

When should I buy a new washing machine?

Is it time to replace your old washing machine with a new front-loading laundry appliance? Experts say you should replace your old washing machine every 12.6 years. They report that your machine's lifespan can vary by a number of factors: stress, abrasion, maintenance, technological change, fashion, shift in values and other external environmental influences. That means a brand new front-load washing machine should last you about as long.

Of course, if the washing machine you currently own just isn't right for you or your family, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

What is the best front-load washing machine to buy in 2023?

The best washing machines to buy in 2023 include smart features such as AI technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, antimicrobial capabilities, super speed and a bevy of wash cycle options to tackle a small load or a large load of laundry. If you have a large family or know that you like to wash your king-size duvet once a week, consider a large or ultra-large capacity washing machine.

The best front-load washing machines in 2023 suit a variety of needs. They come from reliable front-load washing machine brands such as Samsung and LG. Keep reading to discover our picks for the best front-load washing machines in 2023 -- many are on sale now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash



Samsung

This 5-cubic-foot Samsung washer can wash a load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes.

Plus, it features a range of smart abilities that older washers just don't have. The must-have home appliance is equipped with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh. Its auto dispense system lets you fill your detergent drawer with up to 20 loads of detergent and softener, and will accurately dispense the right amount of cleaning solution for a perfect wash, every time.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front-load washer with CleanGuard

Samsung

This large capacity smart dial front-loading washer can wash a full load of laundry in 28 minutes.

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer is equipped with smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing cycles. It features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can receive end of cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash and schedule cycles on your time right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings App.

It's also a good option if you're looking for a quiet washing machine. This Samsung appliance uses Samsung's Innovative Vibration Reduction Technology+ to reduce noise and vibration for quiet washing.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front-load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front-load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence



LG

Looking for a washing machine with major smarts? This LG laundry appliance uses AI technology to select the optimal wash settings. Looking for a smart washer and dryer combo? If you have the matching LG dryer, this washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

Download the LG ThinQ app to control your appliance from your smartphone. Start cycles, check time remaining and more.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front-load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence, $1,199 (regularly $1,649)

If 5.2-cubic-feet isn't enough space to get your laundry done, you can always add on an LG SideKick pedestal washer. This laundry add-on is specially designed for small, custom-care laundry loads and over-flow.

LG SideKick pedestal washer, $699 (regularly $779)

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front-load washer with TurboWash 360 technology

LG

This closet-depth washer is shallower than other LG washers, but it can still handle big loads. This 4.5-cubic-feet washing machine can fit up to 20 pounds of laundry.

Looking for the perfect wash program? This device offers 14 wash programs, including an Allergiene Cycle. According to LG this cycle uses steam to remove over 95% of pet dander and dust mites.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front-load washer with TurboWash 360 technology, $1,124 (regularly $1,249)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology

Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $650 (regularly $1,049)

