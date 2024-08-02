Head back to school with one of the 8 best e-bikes of the year

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Being a student and owning a car can be mutually exclusive these days. But, there's a lower-cost solution.

The latest e-bikes are affordable, maintain a decent cruising speed, have a maximum range of more than 50 miles and require little to no peddling. There's also no car insurance required. The best e-bikes, like those selected by our in-house experts, are also energy efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly. Some have a sleek design that focuses on comfort, while others are designed for all-terrain use.

Pro Tip: Focus on its safety features, as well as its ability to carry cargo, like your backpack. Also, calculate into your budget the cost of a bike helmet. The folks at Electric Bike Company allow you to customize and purchase a bike helmet for $149.

What is the best e-bike for students?

The best e-bikes are a hybrid between a traditional bike and a gas or electric powered scooter.

Best e-bike overall: Ride1Up Prodigy V2



Ride1Up

Speed: Up to 28 mph | Range: Up to 50 miles | Motor: Brose TF Sprinter | Frame material: Aluminum alloy | Battery: 36V 14ah Phylion BN21, Samsung cells, Smart BMS | Tires: Maxxis Rekon Race 27.5" x 2.24" | Customizable: Yes

Available in three colors -- onyx black, faded bronze or sea fog -- the Prodigy V2 is a customizable, class 3 electric bike that can reach speeds up to 28 mph.

The design provides a smooth and comfortable ride thanks to a German-engineered mid-drive Brose motor and front air suspension with 100 millimeters of travel (which determines how smooth the ride will be when going over rough terrain). High-end components are used throughout the e-bike.

The Prodigy V2 has a weight capacity of 300 pounds. Like most e-bikes, this one is water-resistant, but not waterproof. Compared to the Prodigy V1, this latest version offers an upgraded riding experience with a new frame design and other enhanced components that make it a great option for commuting to and from school. A variety of accessories including panniers, basket and phone mount are sold separately.

Best budget e-bike: Jasion EB5



Amazon

Speed: Up to 20 mph | Range: Up to 40 miles | Motor: 7-speed brushless motor | Frame material: triangular high carbon steel | Battery: 360Wh | Tires: 26" | Customizable: No

Ideal for students, the Jasion EB5 is a low-cost starter e-bike that can travel up to 20 mph. It has a range up to 40 miles, a front suspension, and uses a 350-watt brushless motor, along with 26-inch puncture-resistant tires to provide a smooth ride. The bike is available in five colors. You can choose to add fenders and a rear rack as options.

Like most e-bikes, this one comes with an LCD screen that displays current speed and other useful information during your ride. We like this e-bike because it has four working modes. Using PAS mode, the motor will assist you with a moderate amount of power as you pedal the bike. The pedal-assist mode offers three levels to suit your needs. When you use the pure electric mode, you can twist the throttle in any increments of power you want and skip the peddling altogether. And the manual mode allows you to pedal just as you would any bike.

The bike has a sleek appearance and a lightweight frame. It comes to your door 85% assembled, along with detailed directions on how to complete the assembly. This bike is best suited to riders who are between 5 feet 4 inches and 6 feet 4 inches tall.

Best value e-bike: Aventon Level.2 Commuter



Best Buy

Speed: Up to 28 mph | Range: Up to 60 miles | Motor: 750W hub motor | Frame material: Aluminum alloy | Battery: Lithium-ion 672 watt hours. 48V | Tires: 27.5" x 2.1" hybrids | Customizable: Yes

Available in two frame sizes and two colors, the Aventon Level.2 Commuter is designed for ease of use. It also comes equipped with a rear rack and a front suspension fork.

One feature we like is the ability to easily hop on or off the bike, thanks to its step-through frame. Meanwhile, its front, rear and fender lights will keep you safe on the road. The bike is engineered with a torque sensor, so it automatically matches your riding efforts, either assisting your pedaling or letting you pedal to your own power.

We like that the Aventon's full-color display tracks battery life, distance traveled and more. There's also a USB port for phone charging. Out of the box, this is a class 2 e-bike, but the owner can configure it into a class 3 with its high-capacity battery and powerful rear hub motor, allowing you to boost the maximum speed from 20 mph up to 28 mph.

Best e-bike for commutes: RideUp 700 Series



Ride1Up

Speed: Up to 28 mph | Range: Up to 50 miles | Motor: 48V, 750W sustained angled-gear hub motor | Frame material: Aluminum alloy | Battery: 48V 14Ah Reention Rhino, 39 x 21700 Samsung cells | Tires: 27.5" x 2.4"| Customizable: Yes

This e-bike is equipped with high-end components, but offers an affordable price compared with competitors. This is a class 2 or class 3 electric bike with a maximum speed of 28 mph with pedal assist, or 20 mph using just the motor. It has a range up to 50 miles.

The handlebar mounted 2.2-inch color LCD display shows all the the information you need to safely reach your destination. One standout feature are the 27.5-by-2.4 inch Schwalbe Super-Moto X textured tires. They can can be used in rain or sunshine, although the bike is water-resistant, not waterproof.

The 700 Series e-bike has a maximum weight of 300 pounds. Other key features include hydraulic brakes, metal fenders and a modern aesthetic. The bike uses a key system as a theft deterrent.

Best e-bike for comfort: Electric Bike Company Model S



Electric Bike Company

Speed: Up to 28 mph | Range: Up to 60 miles | Motor: EBC 750w | Frame material: Aluminum 6061 | Battery: 780 watt hour (18Ah) | Tires: 26" x 3" or 24" x 3" | Customizable: Yes

One of the main reasons why students love the Electric Bike Company's Model S is because it's highly customizable -- in terms of appearance and features. The bike can travel up to 28 mph for a distance up to 60 miles between charges. The frame and motor come with a 10-year warrantee.

The Model S offers a classic step-through style that's comfortable to ride. It's ideal for relaxed riders and commuters, so it's both practical and fun to ride. As part of the customization process, you can choose the ideal wheel size, rims, puncture-resistant tire type, fenders, battery case, battery capacity, handlebar style, trim, seat design, grip style and accessories. You also have a choice between a direct or seven-speed drive train.

The Model S is best suited to riders between 5 feet and 4 inches and 6 feet and 10 inches tall. It has a weight capacity of 420 pounds. By the time you're done with all the customizations, what will show up at your door is a well-made, reliable and easy-to-ride e-bike that caters to your aesthetic taste and riding style.

Best long range e-bike: HeyBike Hauler



Hey Bike

Speed: Up to 28 mph | Range: Up to 85 miles | Motor: 1400W peak | Frame material: Aluminum alloy | Battery: 1465Wh | Tires: 20" x 3" | Customizable: Yes | Payload capacity: 440 pounds

Sometimes, students need to carry along more than just a backpack, which is why we included the new Hauler e-bike in this roundup. It has a payload capacity of 440 pounds, yet it's no more challenging to ride than any other e-bike model.

You can choose between a single or dual battery configuration and between three frame colors -- blue ivy, white or yellow. The bike is equipped with 20-inch-by-3 inch fat tires and can travel at up to 28 mph for a maximum distance of 85 miles (using the dual battery system) before needing to be recharged. This is a father distance than most e-bikes in its price range.

The powerful 750-watt rear hub motor (with a peak output of 1400 watts and an impressive 80 newton-meters of torque), delivers exceptional power and acceleration. Plus, you can use the the Shimano seven-speed gear shift system to find the optimal speed for any journey. We also like that the advanced front and rear hydraulic disc brakes provide reliable braking power for enhanced safety and control. For a student without a car, the Hauler is a convenient substitute to getting themselves and their cargo to and from school, to and from a job, or round the neighborhood.

Best folding e-bike for students: HeyBike Mars 2.0



Best Buy

Speed: Up to 28 mph | Range: Up to 45 miles | Motor: 750W hub motor | Frame material: Aluminum alloy | Battery: Lityhium 48V, 600 watt hours | Tires: 20" FAT | Customizable: No

Out of all the e-bikes featured in this roundup, this one is the most well-rounded and versatile for everyday riders. It's also the only model (among our top picks) with a convenient folding design. The bike come pre-assembled in your choice of four frame colors -- black, orange, gray or blue.

This is a rather affordable e-bike that's able to travel up to 28 mph for a distance up to 45 miles. Upgrades made to version 2.0 of the Mars e-bike include increased motor power, longer battery life (with shorter charging time), the addition of spring shock absorbers, and easier foldability. You also get mechanical brakes with this e-bike.

Another thing we like about the Mars 2.0 is that it comes with front and rear lights preinstalled. This makes the bike safer to ride in the early morning and later in the evening. It also comes with front and rear fenders, to keep your clothes clean. When it comes to taking advantage of the e-bike functionality, you can switch between five pedal assist modes, or choose pure electric or the manual mode. And thanks to the bike's lockable front suspension fork and suspension seat post, it offer a consistently smooth and comfortable ride.

Best premium e-bike: Electric Bike Company Model C

Electric Bike Company

Speed: Up to 28 mph | Range: Up to 60 miles | Motor: 750W | Frame material: Aluminum alloy | Battery: 12 Ah Lithium-ion NMC cells | Tires: 24" x 2.25" or 26" x 2.25" | Customizable: Yes

Rounding out our compilation of top e-bike choices, the Electric Bike Company's Model C offers a premium look and feel, while providing all the key features that make riding an e-bike a fun experience.

The bike can travel at up to 28 mph for a distance up to 60 miles. It's best suited for a rider between 5 feet and 2 inches and 6 feet and 10 inches. The Model C has a weight capacity of 420 pounds and comes with a 10-year motor and frame warranty.

You can choose a pre-designed model or customize your new e-bike for a personalized appearance. Ultimately, the Model C is designed for everyday use, which makes it perfect for commuting to and from school or you job.

If you go with the pre-configured e-bike, the Model C is available in either black or red, with leather stitched grips, an all weather wooden chain guard, sport fenders, front and back lights, and the option of 24- or 26-inch wheels. A wide range of optional accessories can also be added, from an AirTag bell to a trunk bag, smartphone holder, rearview mirror and rear basket. Not only do we absolutely love the look of this bike, we're impressed with how its rides, too.



