Amazon Cyber Weekend deal: Get this cooling weighted blanket for just $64 while you still can

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Luna via Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Weekend sale is on now. The sales event includes deals on American Girl, Bose, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more. Many of these items are exclusively on sale for Amazon Prime members. That means you'll need to become an Amazon Prime member to shop these deals right now.

One such item is this 4.6-star-rated Luna cooling weighted blanket. During Amazon's Cyber Weekend sale, it's just $64.

Hurry -- these deals run through Monday, Nov. 28. Get your hands on an on-sale weighted blanket while you still can.

Join Amazon Prime

Amazon

Weighted blankets make excellent holiday gifts. They provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better. Right now, you can get this cooling weighted blanket from Luna for 49% off during the Amazon Cyber Weekend sale.

The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

This deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $64 (reduced from $125)

The best Amazon Cyber Weekend deals you can shop now

Read on for our favorite deal picks at Amazon's Cyber Weekend sale, or tap the button below to see all the deals.

Reload $100 on an Amazon gift card, get a $12 Amazon credit

Amazon

Amazon gift cards make great stocking stuffers. Amazon is offering a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more for the first time. Find out if you're eligible below.

Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit

AirPods Pro 2: $200



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Get the second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

JBL Tune 130NC true wireless earbuds: $50

Amazon

These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged. The earbuds are water-resistant and sweat-proof.

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna bought these during Amazon Prime Day 2022. "I think that these earbuds do an excellent job with both the active noise canceling and ambient noise canceling features. They connect really easily and offer a long battery life, plus the sound quality is about the same as AirPods."

These JBL earbuds are on sale at Amazon during Black Friday for half off. They're a great AirPod alternative if you want all of the features of the AirPod Pros at a price far lower than the least expensive Apple AirPods.

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $100)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (regularly $100)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful, three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $349 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $349



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $349 (reduced from $599)

You can also get the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum bundled with the Braava Jet M6 for $635.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO plus Braava Jet M6, $649 (reduced from $900)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," a customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $25

Amazon

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network).

Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

"Very cool and speaker sound is superb," wrote an Amazon customer. "The speaker sound is tremendous!"

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $25 (regularly $50)

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack): $30

Blink Home Security via Amazon

Start or expand your smart home security setup with a two-pack of Blink Mini cameras. They're on sale at Amazon for less than half price when you buy a bundle of two. (You'll get an even better price per camera if you buy three.)

The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($85) via voice command.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $30 (reduced from $65)

Blink Outdoor home security camera: $60



Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.

Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $60 (reduced from $100)

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $125 (reduced from $250)

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $180

Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is 45 percent off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors. The price listed below is for the black watch, as pictured.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $180 (reduced from $330)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $94

Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $94 (reduced from $149)

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5: $240

This Ring Alarm set brings together three components: Amazon's video-capturing Echo Show 5, the Ring Indoor Cam and an eight-piece Ring Alarm system featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of five) by Amazon users.

As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $240 (reduced from $385)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $864



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera, for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $864 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,070 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $830



Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $830 (reduced from $1,100)

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: $70



The Ring video doorbell bundle boasts a 1080p HD outdoor camera with enhanced features that let you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $70 (reduced from $185)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV: $1,500 (save $486)



Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,297)

Apple iPad 9: $270

Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $270 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $339 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $712 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $400

Apple via Walmart

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $400 (reduced from $499)

Amazon has a wider range of inventory -- and a good deal -- on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with cellular connectivity (64 GB), $550 (reduced from $649)

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $948

Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $948 (reduced from $1,500)

Save over 50% on artificial trees, wreaths and more Christmas decorations

Amazon

Take advantage of the following deals on National Tree Company artificial wreaths, centerpieces and Christmas trees. All are rated four stars or higher, and all are discounted at Amazon now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25



Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $300

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $300 (reduced from $520)

Apple Watch Series 8: $350 and up



Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes. The GPS model starts at $349, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $389.

Apple Watch Series 8, $350 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)

Second generation Apple TV 4K (32GB): $100

Apple Store via Amazon

This bestselling Apple streaming box is rated 4.7 stars at Walmart, with reviewers praising its speed and the redesigned remote that effortlessly pairs with your television. Use it to monitor your smart home, or watch the latest TV shows and movies.

Apple TV 4K (second generation, 64 GB), $100 (regularly $199)

Best Walmart Deals for Days deals

Deals for Days is Walmart's annual Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale. Walmart+ members will have exclusive early access to shop the new deals for seven hours before the deals are made available to the public.

The final batch of Walmart Deals for Days deals is being released on Sunday, Nov. 27 at noon EST for Walmart+ members and on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. EST for all shoppers.

Every week, your friends at CBS Essentials (that's us!) compile the top deals to help you cut through the clutter and get straight to the biggest discounts and best products.

Apple TV HD (32 GB): $59

Apple Store via Amazon

Stream the latest TV shows and movies with this Apple TV HD streaming box. It's $59 at the Walmart Deals for Days sale -- the best price for this 4.7-star-rated streamer we've ever seen.

Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $149

Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular (1st generation), $229 (reduced from $249)

50" Roku 4K QLED TV: $288

Walmart

Upgrade to a QLED 4K TV on the cheap this Cyber Monday. Walmart is offering a 50-inch Roku QLED by Onn for just $288. It features Dolby Vision HDR, local dimming and a 120 Hz effective refresh rate (which is ideal for gaming). A Roku voice remote is included.

50" QLED Roku 4K TV, $288 (reduced from $378)

58" RCA 4K smart TV with Web OS: $248

Walmart

This 58-inch smart television with HDR automatically upscales content to 4K.

58" RCA 4K smart TV with WebOS, $248 (reduced from $449)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV: $998

Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)

55" Samsung 'The Terrace' QLED outdoor 4K TV: $2,798

Samsung

Walmart is also offering a Black Friday discount on the best-in-class, 4.6-star-rated Samsung Terrace outdoor TV. The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, anti-glare screen that looks bright, even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV, $2,798 (reduced from $3,498)

Vankyo Leisure 3 HD projector: $50

Walmart

Turn any wall into a projection screen with this budget projector -- it projects 1080p HD images up to 200 inches across. Connect the Vankyo Leisure 3 to a Roku or Apple TV box to watch shows and movies, or connect it to a PS5 or Xbox Series X gaming console for a larger-than-life gaming experience.

Vankyo Leisure 3 HD, $50

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $30

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $30 (reduced from $49)

Barbie Malibu House Playset: $50

Walmart

This two-story, 2-foot-wide Barbie dollhouse includes more than 25 decorative pieces. It's half off at Walmart Deals for Days. (Dolls not included.)

Barbie Malibu House playset, $50 (reduced from $99)

Magical Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron: $45

Walmart

This cauldron comes equipped with all the ingredients for a "spell" to concoct a Magic Mixie, an interactive fur-ever friend. Read the spell from the included spell book, add the ingredients and wave the magic wand. When sounds, lights and real mist rise from the cauldron, you'll know it's working.

Magical Mixies Misting Cauldron toy, $45 (reduced from $64)

Rubbermaid glass food storage set (18 pc.), $24

Walmart

This BPA-free Rubbermaid food storage kit includes two 0.5-cup, two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, two 4.7-cup and one 9.6-cup containers with lids. Built-in vents allow you to microwave these with the lid on.

18-piece Rubbermaid glass food storage set, $24 (reduced from $44)

Keurig K-Compact coffee brewer: $49

Walmart

Making coffee is a snap in the Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee brewer -- it makes up to 10 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more in less than a minute. Features a 36-ounce water reservoir. Find it in five colors.

Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)

Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt): $49

Kalorik via Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include a five-star-rated air fryer for just $49. The Kalorik air fryer features seven preset functions. According to the brand, this eight-quart kitchen gadget can fit up to two pounds of fries, four chicken breasts, 16 chicken wings, four salmon filets or an eight-inch cake.

The device includes a removable, dishwasher-safe trivet and basket.

"What I really like is the touch screen panel which is very easy to use and self-explanatory," wrote a Walmart customer. "The display is bright and the touch screen buttons are responsive. Tested on frozen fries from Whole Foods and the fries came out crispy and evenly cooked just how I like them! The basket and trivet are super easy to clean with warm water and a sponge. Looking forward to trying lots of different healthy air fried meals. I am very happy with this purchase!"

This air fryer deal is available on Nov. 27 at noon EST for Walmart+ members, and 7 p.m. EST for everyone else.

Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt), $49

Settlers of Catan board game: $30

Amazon

In this multi-award-winning strategy game, players collect and trade resources to build roads, settlements and cities. It's easy to learn, but difficult to master. Rated 4.8 stars at Walmart.

Settlers of Catan, $30 (reduced from $60)

Echelon sport exercise rower: $297

Echelon via Walmart

The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a build-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.

Includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)

Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $497)

Walmart

Walmart Deals for Days: Black Friday deals you can still get

Black Friday may be over, but there are still a small handful of deals still available at Walmart. Here are the best featured Black Friday deals you can still get on Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.

PlayStation 5: $559

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website -- the console has been going in and out of stock all week long. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349



Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum: $99

Anker

It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart Deals for Days Black Friday sale to get yours now for less than half its usual price.

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $99 (reduced from $249)

70" Samsung 4K smart TV: $548

Samsung

This smart television automatically upscales your favorite TV shows and movies to 4K. It features a clear, crisp picture with HDR and an auto game mode that minimizes input lag. Rated 4.5 stars at Walmart.

70" Samsung 4K TV with HDR, $548 (reduced from $628)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle: $49

Instax via Walmart

This adorable Fujifilm Instax bundle is just $49 for Black Friday.

The on-sale bundle includes a mini instant camera and a 10-pack of Instax film. Choose from six colors.

"This camera has been pretty fun to use," wrote a Walmart customer. "It came with everything you need to get started: camera, batteries, film, and wrist strap. This would be fun for kids, teens, and adults!"

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle, $49 (regularly $67)

Ninja professional blender: $50

Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.6-star rating on Walmart. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Get the Ninja professional blender now for $50% off right now.

Ninja professional blender, $50 (reduced from $100)

11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop: $149

Walmart

This 2-in-1 device features a 11.6-inch touchscreen display and a precision touchpad. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Gateway Notebook runs on Windows 10 and right now it's only $149.

11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, $149 (reduced from $199)

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundle: $299

Walmart

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the year. Right now, you can get a great deal on a holiday bundle with the Switch and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game download.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundle, $299 (reduced from $399)

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Walmart and Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $149



Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You'll save up to $200 at the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $149 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $325 (reduced from $460)

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: $49

Sony via Walmart

Now's a great time to pick up an extra controller (or two) for your PS5: Walmart has marked the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller down to $49 for Black Friday. Some of the seven colors have sold out, but a few are still available.

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller, $49 (reduced from $75)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: $55

Walmart

The latest installment in Activision's Call of Duty series -- and the sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare -- includes a story-driven single-player campaign, a co-op mode and a multiplayer online Battle Royale mode called Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, $55 (reduced from $70)

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset: $349

Walmart

The wireless Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset features a powerful processor, 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic (vibrational) feedback -- all designed to immerse you in games like never before. This bundle includes Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset bundle (128 GB), $349

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max wireless headset: $80

Walmart

This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach -- compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC -- features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5's 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: $179

Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $179 (reduced from $375)

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V bumper car: $79



Marvel via Walmart

This pint-sized car comes fully assembled. All you have to do is attach the bumper and charge and connect the integrated 6V battery with the included 120V wall charger.

This bumper car spins 360 degrees and can support children up to 66 pounds.

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V bumper car, $79

Not a Spidey fan? Walmart has themed bumper cars for a variety of shows and characters, all for $79.

26-piece Rubbermaid container set: $8

Rubbermaid via Walmart

For just $8, you get four 0.5-cup containers, two 1.25-cup containers, two 2-cup containers, two 5-cup containers, one 5.5-cup rectangle container, one 7-cup container and one 8.5-cup rectangle container. All containers come with vented lids.

Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8

Vitamix 6500 blender: $399

Walmart

This Vitamix 6500 blender features three pre-programmed blending modes for smoothies, soup and frozen desserts. The kitchen gadget features a 64-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. It also offers variable speed control so that you can fine-tune the speed to fit each recipe as well as your own texture preferences.

Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle: $169

Walmart

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349



Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console: $240

Microsoft via Walmart

Here's your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $240 at Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday sale. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum: $288

iRobot via Walmart

This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.

"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."

The robot vac is $242 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $530)

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet cookware set: $49

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print.

It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49

Squishmallows two-piece luggage set: $38

Walmart

The set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.

Squishmallows luggage and backpack set, $38

Google Chromecast 'Stranger Things' Bundle: $29



Walmart

Here's a Black Friday streaming deal that fans of "Stranger Things" won't want to miss -- Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a "Stranger Things" Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.

Google Chromecast "Stranger Things" bundle, $29 (a $62 value)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for Black Friday.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV: $1,797



LG via Walmart

The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,797 (reduced from $2,300)

Lenovo Tab M8: $79



Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation): $159



Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise-cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They're water-resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.

Now on sale at Walmart for $159, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro (first generation), $159 (reduced from $170)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $79

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded second generation Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $79. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $79 (reduced from $159)

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $400

Walmart

This 4.0-star-rated Dyson vacuum is great for households with pets -- and humans with long hair. According to Dyson, the detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that's great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn't enough, it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $400 (reduced from $550)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $139

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $139 (reduced from $199)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $119



Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $199

Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds: $69

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $52

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+, HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $52 (reduced from $80)

Related content from CBS Essentials

