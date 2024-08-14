Watch CBS News
Amazon is practically giving away this Bissell stick vacuum for $29

Amazon has done it again, offering big savings on home and cleaning essentials. The mega-retailer just slashed the price on the Bissell stick vacuum, a portable, easy-to-use three-in-one vacuum, down to $29.

The Bissell stick vacuum is a terrific tool for quick cleanups. It's a triple-threat: a stick vacuum, a handle vacuum and a stair vacuum. It's featherweight (2.6 pounds), making it perfect for spot cleaning and tidying. This stick vacuum features a tool for getting into furniture nooks (couch crumbs, be gone) as well as a floor nozzle for stairs. It works on hard floors as well as surface dirt on carpets and area rugs. You can even use it on countertops and low pile carpets. 

The vacuum features a 15-foot power cord, giving you easy access to clean stairs and bigger areas without having to find a new plug. It's easy to use, quick to convert, and the bagless technology makes it simple to clean. 

This deal won't last, so we suggest grabbing this vacuum before it's gone. Amazon Prime members can get fast, free shipping on this vacuum, but you don't have to be a Prime member to score the savings. Tap the button below to get this Bissell stick vacuum deal.

