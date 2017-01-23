Madison Sawyer is the traffic anchor and reporter for CBS 11 News This Morning, helping North Texans avoid tie-ups on the morning commute.

Prior to joining CBS 11 in 2016 she was an anchor and reporter for KWTX-TV in Waco. While there she was also the lead reporter for the Emmy Award-winning "KWTX Baylor Gameday" show which airs before each Baylor home football game.

Previously, she was a sports reporter and anchor for Baylor Athletics. During her time with Baylor Athletics, she co-anchored regional broadcasts for events such as the Cotton Bowl, Russell Athletic Bowl, NFL Pro Day, and National Signing Day.

Madison competed twice in Miss Texas where she was first runner-up in 2015 as Miss Park Cities and second runner-up in 2014 as Miss Waco.

Her Miss Texas journey allowed her to share her passion for health and fitness through her platform, "Play Every Day," which focuses on promoting healthy lifestyles through a partnership with the YMCA.

She was chosen as the 2015 Young Woman of Achievement and was recognized with numerous interview awards, a preliminary lifestyle and fitness award, community service awards for her involvement with over 40 non-profits and was even given awards for her talent…yodeling!

Madison was born and raised in Fort Worth and spent years barrel racing in rodeos across the south on her horse, Barbie. You will likely find her out and about in North Texas looking for any opportunity to wear her cowboy boots.

She graduated from Baylor University with a double major in entrepreneurship and journalism.

While Madison is proud of her achievements so far in life, she is more grateful to have learned to have an "others-focused" outlook on life, which is what guides her to report on the stories that have significance to the community she serves.

